Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Draft Day 3 Reset: Everything You Need to Know

May 01, 2021 at 08:14 AM
Draft-Day-Reset-3
Ben Liebenberg | ASSOCIATED PRESS

DRAFT TV COVERAGE

NETWORKS: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes

ROUNDS 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 9:00am PT

BOLTS' 2021 DRAFT PICKS & GUEST ANNOUNCERS

atv6lpwovzmjvalzzqkc

The Chargers enter this year's draft with nine total selections. While everything is subject to change once the draft begins, here's a list of when the Chargers are scheduled to be on the clock:

Round 1Rashawn Slater

Friday

Round 2Asante Samuel Jr.

Round 3Joshua Palmer

Round 3Tre' McKitty

Saturday

Round 4 – 118th overall

Round 5 – 159th overall

Round 6 – 185th overall (From Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans)

Round 6 – 198th overall

Round 7 – 241st overall

CHARGERS DRAFT CONTENT

Chargers.com and each of the team's social channels will have you covered pick by pick.

From player interviews to press conferences, photo galleries and more, visit Chargers.com/draft.

DRAFT RADIO COVERAGE

Radio coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.

STREAMING COVERAGE

The 2021 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.

NFL Digital Platforms

  • NFL App
  • NFL.com

ESPN Digital Platforms

  • ESPN App
  • ESPN.com

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Draft Day 2 Reset: Everything You Need to Know

Where to watch the draft, when the Bolts will be on the clock and more.
news

Everything You Need to Know About Chargers 2021 Draft

Here's what you need to know about the team's draft party, where to watch the draft, when the Bolts will be on the clock, and more.
news

Los Angeles Chargers To Host Live Draft 'Pregame' Show 

The 'Bolts Draft Experience powered by Southern California Toyota Dealers' will feature live appearances by Pro Football Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson, DE Joey Bosa, S Derwin James and QB Justin Herbert as a lead-in to the April 29 broadcast of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Cook a Smoked Beef Brisket with Justin Herbert & Traeger Grills

The QB is going live with Traeger Grills pitmaster, Chad Ward, on Wednesday at 4pm PT.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Learn More
Advertising