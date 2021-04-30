Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the 13th overall pick in the first round of Thursday's 2021 NFL Draft.
Slater (6-foot-4, 304 pounds) is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since D.J. Fluker in 2013. He started 37 games for the Wildcats and was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019.
That season he allowed zero sacks, one quarterback hit and five QB hurries in 2019, according to Northwestern Athletics. Slater opted out of the 2020 season.
He joins a new-look offensive line charged with protecting quarterback Justin Herbert. In free agency, Los Angeles signed guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi, and All-Pro center Corey Linsley.
Slater will be welcomed by a pair of Wildcats-turned-Chargers in running back Justin Jackson and defensive end Joe Gaziano.
The Chargers' next scheduled pick is at No. 47 overall in the second round, which takes place on Friday.
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.