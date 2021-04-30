Draft Day 2 Reset: Everything You Need to Know

DRAFT TV COVERAGE
NETWORKS: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes
ROUNDS 2 & 3: Friday, April 24 at 4:00pm PT
ROUNDS 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 9:00am PT
BOLTS' 2021 DRAFT PICKS & GUEST ANNOUNCERS
The Chargers enter this year's draft with nine total selections. While everything is subject to change once the draft begins, here's a list of when the Chargers are scheduled to be on the clock:
Round 1 – Rashawn Slater
Friday
Round 2 – 47th overall to be announced by Chargers Legend Hank Bauer
Round 3 – 77th overall to be announced by Eric Burton, lead singer of Black Pumas
Round 3 – 97th overall (compensatory selection)
Saturday
Round 4 – 118th overall
Round 5 – 159th overall
Round 6 – 185th overall (From Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans)
Round 6 – 198th overall
Round 7 – 241st overall
CHARGERS DRAFT CONTENT
Chargers.com and each of the team's social channels will have you covered pick by pick.
From player interviews to press conferences, photo galleries and more, visit Chargers.com/draft.
DRAFT RADIO COVERAGE
Radio coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.
STREAMING COVERAGE
The 2021 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.
NFL Digital Platforms
- NFL App
- NFL.com
ESPN Digital Platforms
- ESPN App
- ESPN.com
