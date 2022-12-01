Derwin James Jr. Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr., today was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November by the league office. The award is a career-first for James.

James continued his run toward a third Pro Bowl selection with a dominant November, recording 37 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a pair of forced fumbles. He's the only NFL defender during the month to have a sack, a pick and a forced fumble. James is also the only defensive back in the last 30 years and first player in a decade to have at least 30 tackles, multiple sacks, an interception and forced fumble in a single November.

With 100 tackles on the season, James leads all NFL defensive backs and ranks fifth overall in the AFC in 2022. He is just the third player since 2000 to have consecutive 100-tackle seasons after missing an entire year due to injury, joining Sean Lee and D'Qwell Jackson. In the team's win at Arizona last week, James totaled eight tackles, an interception and forced fumble.