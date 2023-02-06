Daniel Jeremiah: No Reason 2023 Chargers Can't Have Best Offense in the NFL

It's been a week since the Chargers added Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator.
Moore held a media availability Wednesday and shared his vision for what he hopes to accomplish in 2023 with Justin Herbert and the entire offensive unit.
The move has also been praised around the league, with Robert Mays and Mike Sando being big fans of the hire on "The Athletic Football Show."
You can also add Daniel Jeremiah as someone who is fired up about Moore's arrival to the Bolts.
We recently caught up with the NFL Network analyst who is also the radio color commentator for Chargers games.
Here are four questions with Jeremiah:
What was your first reaction to Kellen Moore's hiring?
"If you Google a tweet that I've had about Kellen Moore … I had a tweet a few years ago where I thought Kellen Moore would eventually be an NFL head coach. That's how highly I thought of him and this was before he was a coordinator or anything like that.
(Note: here is the tweet).
"I just always thought it was in his future to be really successful. Then you look at what he's done as a play caller and it's outstanding. The numbers speak for themselves. It's creative and on the cutting edge. I think he's outstanding. In this situation for the Chargers, looking for somebody to pair up with Justin Herbert and you get somebody with that track record … even from a personality standpoint, it's a perfect marriage for your young quarterback."
You mentioned Herbert, what does Moore's arrival mean for him?
"Having played the position, Kellen really understands it and he's going to be able to see things through the quarterback's eyes and from his perspective. From a temperament standpoint, they have similarities there. Where they played their college football in the [Pacific] Northwest, they have that in common as well. I think there's a lot of reasons why I like that."
A big emphasis this offseason will be on improving the run game. How can Moore do that?
"I like that he's come from a place where they ran the football. That will help Justin as well and take some of that pressure off him. You see what they did with the development of [Tony] Pollard and the number of explosives. I think he understands how to be able to get some pops out of the run game."
Finally, it's only February, but what are your early expectations for this offense?
"I think they need to be a little but more balanced. But I think the expectation of this thing can go up another level. I think it starts with keeping your receivers healthy and adding some more speed into the mix. I think there's a little bit on the to-do list there. But with Justin, it can go to a whole new level. And there's no reason why this can't be the best offense in the NFL."
