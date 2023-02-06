Daniel Jeremiah: No Reason 2023 Chargers Can't Have Best Offense in the NFL

"I just always thought it was in his future to be really successful. Then you look at what he's done as a play caller and it's outstanding. The numbers speak for themselves. It's creative and on the cutting edge. I think he's outstanding. In this situation for the Chargers, looking for somebody to pair up with Justin Herbert and you get somebody with that track record … even from a personality standpoint, it's a perfect marriage for your young quarterback."

You mentioned Herbert, what does Moore's arrival mean for him?

"Having played the position, Kellen really understands it and he's going to be able to see things through the quarterback's eyes and from his perspective. From a temperament standpoint, they have similarities there. Where they played their college football in the [Pacific] Northwest, they have that in common as well. I think there's a lot of reasons why I like that."

A big emphasis this offseason will be on improving the run game. How can Moore do that?

"I like that he's come from a place where they ran the football. That will help Justin as well and take some of that pressure off him. You see what they did with the development of [Tony] Pollard and the number of explosives. I think he understands how to be able to get some pops out of the run game."

Finally, it's only February, but what are your early expectations for this offense?