Mays, Sando Praise Bolts Addition of OC Kellen Moore

Feb 03, 2023
With the addition of Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, the Bolts offense will be one of the more intriguing ones to watch in 2023.

Moore, who arrives after being the Cowboys offensive coordinator for the last four seasons, comes in with an impressive résumé. The 34-year-old joins the Chargers and Head Coach Brandon Staley's staff as one of the league's top offensive young minds, while also seeing plenty of success as a play caller.

Earlier in the week, The Athletic's NFL writer and host of "The Athletic Football Show" Robert Mays was joined on the podcast by The Athletic's NFL senior writer Mike Sando, where the two discussed the new addition to Staley's staff.

Sando in particular pointed out how Moore fits in on Staley's staff, and how his experience speaks for itself.

"The thing that stands out there to me is Brandon Staley has a really young staff, and Kellen Moore fits right into that," Sando said on the show.

"Kellen Moore has experience as a coordinator, it's not like it's his first time," Sando later added. "He's been coordinating with some good talent and some good results for a few years."

Top 15 Shots of Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator.

Moore's Dallas offense had some elite-level seasons.

During Moore's time there, the Cowboys had league's No. 1 offense in terms of yards per game (2019 and 2021) and led the league in points scored in 2021 with 31.2 per game. Dallas also ranked second in total yards and points scored behind only the Chiefs in his four years as the play caller (2019-2022). Throughout Moore's four seasons, his offense ranked highly in many major statistical categories.

How the Bolts offense looks with Moore remains to be seen, but with him now being able to work with the skillset of quarterback Justin Herbert and the talent they have on that side of the ball, Mays believes that a couple of seasons with similar production that he had in Dallas would be a success for the Chargers.

"If the Chargers can come away from the next two to three seasons with the overall production that the Cowboys had during Kellen Moore's tenure as the play caller in Dallas, that's a win," Mays said on the podcast.

Mays later added, "If I told you when this offseason started, the Chargers would get Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and just drop him in to the situation they currently have, I think a lot of Chargers fans and a lot of people who want more out of Justin Herbert and want more for Justin Herbert would be pleased with that outcome."

