Mays, Sando Praise Bolts Addition of OC Kellen Moore

Moore's Dallas offense had some elite-level seasons.

During Moore's time there, the Cowboys had league's No. 1 offense in terms of yards per game (2019 and 2021) and led the league in points scored in 2021 with 31.2 per game. Dallas also ranked second in total yards and points scored behind only the Chiefs in his four years as the play caller (2019-2022). Throughout Moore's four seasons, his offense ranked highly in many major statistical categories.

How the Bolts offense looks with Moore remains to be seen, but with him now being able to work with the skillset of quarterback Justin Herbert and the talent they have on that side of the ball, Mays believes that a couple of seasons with similar production that he had in Dallas would be a success for the Chargers.

"If the Chargers can come away from the next two to three seasons with the overall production that the Cowboys had during Kellen Moore's tenure as the play caller in Dallas, that's a win," Mays said on the podcast.