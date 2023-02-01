Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: What We Learned from Kellen Moore Today

Feb 01, 2023 at 01:33 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Moore 5 Takes

Kellen Moore is officially the Chargers Offensive Coordinator.

The 34-year-old virtually met with the local media Wednesday morning and spoke for nearly 30 minutes.

Here are five takeaways from Moore's first media availability:

1. He's all in on Justin Herbert

Kellen Moore and Justin Herbert aren't strangers.

The pair worked together on a series of commercials for Kendall Auto Group over the summer when they got to know each other and work on their acting skills.

"Oh, man. It's amazing how life can come full circle on you," Moore said with a laugh. "We did those this summer, and I'm sure that everyone is going to run with them pretty well."

He later added: "You guys may know Justin a little bit better than me, but he's pretty good at it. He has a very dry sense of humor. And it's actually really, really fun."

Now, the Moore and Herbert will work together to try and elevate the Chargers offense to be among the league's best.

Moore said the chance to work with Herbert was obviously a positive draw to coming to the Chargers. Both men are from the Pacific Northwest — Herbert from Oregon and Moore from Washington — and Moore noted they have plenty of crossover relationships.

The 24-year-old quarterback is already regarded among the game's top players at his position and has set a plethora of records in his first three seasons in the league. But there is also room for Herbert's game to get to even greater heights, a challenge Moore is ready for.

"Justin, we know the physical talent. He obviously does a tremendous job," Moore said. "I think it's been really cool to watch him, from a fundamental perspective, as he's gone from Oregon into the NFL and transitioned, and started playing under center — he has done such a phenomenal job of that — and the play-action game, the movement game.

"We know his ability to throw it down the field," Moore added. "I'm just really, really excited to be able to work with him and, hopefully, help him in some way as he continues to build the career that he is going to have."

Over three seasons, Herbert has claimed a Rookie of the Year honor along with a Pro Bowl accolade.

But if Moore can develop a chemistry and find success with Herbert early on, the quarterback's best days should be ahead of him.

Top 15 Shots of Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
1 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, center, greet quarterback Dak Prescott (4) at the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
2 / 15

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, center, greet quarterback Dak Prescott (4) at the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore leave the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 15

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore leave the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on prior to an NFL preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on prior to an NFL preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches the team warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches the team warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
6 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, right, talk on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
7 / 15

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, right, talk on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) laughs with head coach Mike McCarthy, right, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
8 / 15

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) laughs with head coach Mike McCarthy, right, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
9 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore directs the offense during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
11 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore directs the offense during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talk during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
12 / 15

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talk during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore congratulates quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
13 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore congratulates quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talks with quarterback Cooper Rush (10) during warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
14 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore talks with quarterback Cooper Rush (10) during warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore stands on the sideline prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
15 / 15

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore stands on the sideline prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Flexible on the scheme

If you include the six seasons Moore spent as an NFL quarterback, he has more than a decade of experience in the league.

That time includes eight combined seasons in Dallas as a quarterback, quarterbacks coach and offensive play caller.

Moore said Wednesday that he doesn't plan on simply installing his own system into place and forcing Bolts offensive players to adapt.

Instead, Moore said he'll adapt his scheme to fit skillsets Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and other already have on the roster.

"That's just the exciting part of these situations, it's just building a system around the players," Moore said. "This thing, we're going to do it together. This isn't just dropping a playbook down from Dallas and say, 'You learn this and we'll do this.' There's so much good stuff that is going on here, certainly, with Justin and all of the guys — Mike, Keenan, we can go on and on.

"What they've built, there's so much good. I think that we have to make sure that we incorporate that and make sure that we don't lose all of the good that is going on here," Moore added. "Certainly, there will be stuff from Dallas that we want to incorporate, that I certainly have familiarity with, but then, once you get through those two steps, let's go explore this thing together and let's figure out what we ultimately want this thing to be."

A big focal point for Moore will be helping boost a rushing attack that was near the bottom of the league in 2022.

Moore noted that means more success on early downs in drives, which will lead to more favorable third-down situations.

"I think that's something that we're really excited about building here and developing, certainly in the first- and second- down game," Moore said. "And, it will allow you to be more aggressive, to get the ball downfield.

"It certainly doesn't mean that you go crazy with it, but you can build those marriages," Moore added. "We all know that the top offenses in this league, the beauty is when those two things are in sync. It's a beautiful thing."

Over Moore's four seasons in Dallas, the Cowboys cumulatively ranked in the top 10 in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

3. Landing with the Bolts

This past Sunday was a wild one for Moore and his family.

The Chargers newest coach described it as an "action-packed day."

Moore spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator in Dallas but said Wednesday that "change can be good" after a certain amount of time in one place.

"It works for both sides," Moore said. "I think that it's an awesome opportunity for Dallas, and an awesome opportunity for me. I'm certainly really, really excited about how this thing all played out."

On Sunday, Moore said he chatted with Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and things took off from there.

Moore referenced two-day joint practices the Chargers and Cowboys held in August at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, saying he and Staley spent time together then.

"Obviously, it was a very fast process in very unique circumstances," Moore said. "We did the joint practices, as you guys are familiar with, this past summer with the Chargers. Any time you do one of those, you get to know the other staff pretty well.

"You spend a lot of time getting practices organized, schedules, [play] scripts and all of that sort of stuff. I really, really enjoyed my time with Brandon [Staley] during those couple days," Moore continued. "Naturally, we had a relationship that extended through the season, mostly through text messages, as you go through a season. The Chargers were going through their season, we were going through ours, and so we stayed in contact.

"Over the weekend, really, this thing happened pretty fast on Sunday," Moore added. "Once we came to an understanding on the Cowboys side of it, it opened up the opportunity. Brandon and I, obviously, spoke quickly, and then had an opportunity to talk to a number of other guys within the Chargers."

Moore said he also met with General Manager Tom [Telesco], Executive Vice President of Football Administration/Player Finance Ed [McGuire] and President of Football Operations] John Spanos.

"Just phenomenal people," Moore said. "It was a really fun process to hear from their perspective. It certainly went rather quickly, but we were able to get it all finalized and knocked out rather quickly."

4. Fired up about the O-line

Moore hasn't had an offensive staff meeting yet, so give him some time to dive into the roster.

But one position group he highlighted Wednesday was the offensive line, a group that features a pair of Pro Bowlers in center Corey Linsley and left tackle Rashawn Slater.

Add in young, emerging linemen such as Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer, and Moore like the look of this group.

"Certainly, the investment has been huge. Having a guy like Corey as the center — you guys certainly probably feel it, but some people I think don't recognize the importance of a veteran center and a guy who really runs the show," Moore said. "Corey has been one of the best in the NFL for a number of years. That is really exciting. I think that helps the quarterback. It relieves some of the workload and the volume that a quarterback has to do pre-snap. Having a guy like Corey run the show has been great.

"Certainly, there has been a lot invested there from a youth standpoint. Tons of younger players have had an opportunity to play," Moore added. "I'm excited to just see those guys continue to develop. They're young players. Their future is skyrocketing right now. I'm just really excited to work with those guys."

In order to get Herbert to that next level and elevate the run game, the trenches have to do their part, too.

"They have so much young talent up there and they've invested up front," Moore said. "I think that's huge for a quarterback. Obviously we'll talk plenty about Justin, but you have to protect the guy, and certainly, the Chargers have done a phenomenal job of investing in that last two years."

5. Filling a vacancy

With Moore's arrival, there is currently one opening on the Chargers coaching staff.

Moore said one of his top priorities is finding a quarterbacks coach that can see eye to eye with Herbert and the rest of the staff.

"Brandon and I have been able to talk through this over the course of the last few days. I just love the way he really likes this offensive staff," Moore said. "Every interaction that I've had, I've really enjoyed. I'm really excited to work with these guys. I'm really excited to work with this group. It sounds like a fun, interactive, collaborative group.

"Certainly, we'll go through the process from a quarterbacks coach standpoint. That's the one that's available right now," Moore added. "We'll go through that process together and find what suits our team best and, certainly, what suits Justin best."

Moore spent the 2018 season as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach after his playing career was done.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: What New OC Kellen Moore Brings to the Bolts

The Chargers on Monday agreed to terms with Moore, who is 34 years old but has plenty of recent success in the NFL

news

5 Takeaways from Tom Telesco's Year-End Press Conference

The Chargers General Manager recapped the 2022 season and looked ahead to the offseason on Thursday morning

news

5 Takeaways from Brandon Staley's Year-End Press Conference

The Chargers Head Coach covered a variety of topics over 40 minutes on Wednesday morning

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Endure Bitter End in Wild Card Loss

The Bolts couldn't hold a double-digit halftime lead as they saw their season come to an end in Jacksonville.

news

Final Thoughts: Justin Herbert Ready for Playoff Debut

"It is always fun playing in January, and hopefully in February. That is when the memorable football happens. We're doing everything we can to just be our best."

news

Bolts Turn Attention to Jaguars, Staley Provides Update on Mike Williams

Chargers will alter weekly practice plan ahead of Saturday night's Wild Card game in Jacksonville

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Locked In on Broncos, Not Other Games

"Our mind can't be in two places. That's not how competition works. Our full focus is going to be on Denver and playing our best football."

news

Chargers Fully Focused on 5th Seed Ahead of Week 18 Finale

"Our approach is definitely going to get shot to win this ballgame and play as well as we can play heading into the playoffs. I think that there's certainly an advantage to be in the No. 5 seed."

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Show Complete Offensive Performance Against Rams

"I think that performance is more indicative of the group that we have on offense. I think you saw kind of a complete performance by our group from start to finish."

news

Bolts Plan to Activate Joey Bosa off IR for Week 17

"We didn't want to designate him to return if we feel like he wasn't capable of going out there and performing. Looked good in the practices ... excited to see him compete."

news

Chargers Have Plenty at Stake in Final 2 Weeks

"We want to create the type of confidence within our football team that we are playing our best or we feel like there is a vibe here where we can beat anybody because of how we are playing."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising