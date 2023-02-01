5 Takeaways: What We Learned from Kellen Moore Today

2. Flexible on the scheme

If you include the six seasons Moore spent as an NFL quarterback, he has more than a decade of experience in the league.

That time includes eight combined seasons in Dallas as a quarterback, quarterbacks coach and offensive play caller.

Moore said Wednesday that he doesn't plan on simply installing his own system into place and forcing Bolts offensive players to adapt.

Instead, Moore said he'll adapt his scheme to fit skillsets Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and other already have on the roster.

"That's just the exciting part of these situations, it's just building a system around the players," Moore said. "This thing, we're going to do it together. This isn't just dropping a playbook down from Dallas and say, 'You learn this and we'll do this.' There's so much good stuff that is going on here, certainly, with Justin and all of the guys — Mike, Keenan, we can go on and on.

"What they've built, there's so much good. I think that we have to make sure that we incorporate that and make sure that we don't lose all of the good that is going on here," Moore added. "Certainly, there will be stuff from Dallas that we want to incorporate, that I certainly have familiarity with, but then, once you get through those two steps, let's go explore this thing together and let's figure out what we ultimately want this thing to be."

A big focal point for Moore will be helping boost a rushing attack that was near the bottom of the league in 2022.

Moore noted that means more success on early downs in drives, which will lead to more favorable third-down situations.

"I think that's something that we're really excited about building here and developing, certainly in the first- and second- down game," Moore said. "And, it will allow you to be more aggressive, to get the ball downfield.

"It certainly doesn't mean that you go crazy with it, but you can build those marriages," Moore added. "We all know that the top offenses in this league, the beauty is when those two things are in sync. It's a beautiful thing."

Over Moore's four seasons in Dallas, the Cowboys cumulatively ranked in the top 10 in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

3. Landing with the Bolts

This past Sunday was a wild one for Moore and his family.

The Chargers newest coach described it as an "action-packed day."

Moore spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator in Dallas but said Wednesday that "change can be good" after a certain amount of time in one place.

"It works for both sides," Moore said. "I think that it's an awesome opportunity for Dallas, and an awesome opportunity for me. I'm certainly really, really excited about how this thing all played out."

On Sunday, Moore said he chatted with Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and things took off from there.

Moore referenced two-day joint practices the Chargers and Cowboys held in August at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, saying he and Staley spent time together then.

"Obviously, it was a very fast process in very unique circumstances," Moore said. "We did the joint practices, as you guys are familiar with, this past summer with the Chargers. Any time you do one of those, you get to know the other staff pretty well.

"You spend a lot of time getting practices organized, schedules, [play] scripts and all of that sort of stuff. I really, really enjoyed my time with Brandon [Staley] during those couple days," Moore continued. "Naturally, we had a relationship that extended through the season, mostly through text messages, as you go through a season. The Chargers were going through their season, we were going through ours, and so we stayed in contact.

"Over the weekend, really, this thing happened pretty fast on Sunday," Moore added. "Once we came to an understanding on the Cowboys side of it, it opened up the opportunity. Brandon and I, obviously, spoke quickly, and then had an opportunity to talk to a number of other guys within the Chargers."

Moore said he also met with General Manager Tom [Telesco], Executive Vice President of Football Administration/Player Finance Ed [McGuire] and President of Football Operations] John Spanos.