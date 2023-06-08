Here's Why Dan Fouts 'Thinks the World' of Justin Herbert 

Dan Fouts and Justin Herbert have quite a few things in common.
Besides starring at the University of Oregon, both also know what it's like to be the face of the Chargers franchise.
Fouts was the Bolts quarterback for 15 stellar seasons from 1973 to 1987, a mantle that Herbert has now held for the past three seasons.
The two also share a love of golf, with Fouts saying this week the two had a chance to catch up at The Memorial Tournament in early June. The pair also saw each other Monday at the Chargers Invitational at Rolling Hills Country Club.
"We had a good time. We talk a little football now and then," a smiling Fouts said earlier this week. "It's a different language.
"Quarterback talk, nuisances, things like that," Fouts added.
Take a look as current and former Chargers players, coaches and celebrities participate in the 4th Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament, presented by CHLA, at Rolling Hills Country Club
Fouts said Monday that it's only natural the two are close, even if they are separated by nearly 50 years in age.
And the Hall of Fame quarterback who put together an illustrious career said he can't wait to see what a healthy Herbert has in store for Year 4.
"Each year you learn a little bit and his learning curve is pretty good," Fouts said. "He's so brilliant just as a person. And a good player, obviously.
"I think the world of him, really. I know he's going to get healthy and hopefully he can stay healthy throughout the year," Fouts said. "He battled through injuries last year and a lot of people didn't realize how severe that was."
Herbert battled through with a rib injury most of the 2022 season and then dealt with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder late in the season.
Fouts believes Herbert — who has already set a plethora of early-career records — can get even better as the years go by. And he's excited to have an up-close view of that journey.
"I'm there for him. I just know that because of our relationship — being Ducks and Chargers — that I'll always be there," said Fouts, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.
As for the Chargers as a team, Fouts can't wait to see how the Bolts show their resolve and mettle in bouncing back from a bitter playoff loss in the Wild Card round.
"It will be interesting to see how motivated they are after the disappointing end to the season last year," Fouts said. "I think that, in a funny way, you're always looking for some type of motivation, whether it's a chip on your shoulder or a disappointing end to a season.
"The talent is there and I'm looking forward to the season," Fouts added.
