Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Here's Why Dan Fouts 'Thinks the World' of Justin Herbert 

Jun 08, 2023 at 09:23 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

QBs

Dan Fouts and Justin Herbert have quite a few things in common.

Besides starring at the University of Oregon, both also know what it's like to be the face of the Chargers franchise.

Fouts was the Bolts quarterback for 15 stellar seasons from 1973 to 1987, a mantle that Herbert has now held for the past three seasons.

The two also share a love of golf, with Fouts saying this week the two had a chance to catch up at The Memorial Tournament in early June. The pair also saw each other Monday at the Chargers Invitational at Rolling Hills Country Club.

"We had a good time. We talk a little football now and then," a smiling Fouts said earlier this week. "It's a different language.

"Quarterback talk, nuisances, things like that," Fouts added.

Bolts Host 4th Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

Take a look as current and former Chargers players, coaches and celebrities participate in the 4th Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament, presented by CHLA, at Rolling Hills Country Club

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
1 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
2 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
3 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
4 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
5 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
6 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
7 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
8 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
9 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
10 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
11 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
12 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
13 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
14 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
15 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
16 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
17 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
18 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
19 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
20 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
21 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
22 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
23 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
24 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
25 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
26 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
27 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
28 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
29 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
30 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
31 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
32 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
33 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
34 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
35 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
36 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
37 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
38 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
39 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
40 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
41 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
42 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
43 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
44 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
45 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
46 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
47 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
48 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
49 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
50 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
51 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
52 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
53 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
54 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
55 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
56 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
57 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
58 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
59 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
60 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
61 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
62 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
63 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
64 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
65 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
66 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
67 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
68 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
69 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
70 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
71 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
72 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
73 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
74 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
75 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
76 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament
77 / 77

The fourth annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Fouts said Monday that it's only natural the two are close, even if they are separated by nearly 50 years in age.

And the Hall of Fame quarterback who put together an illustrious career said he can't wait to see what a healthy Herbert has in store for Year 4.

"Each year you learn a little bit and his learning curve is pretty good," Fouts said. "He's so brilliant just as a person. And a good player, obviously.

"I think the world of him, really. I know he's going to get healthy and hopefully he can stay healthy throughout the year," Fouts said. "He battled through injuries last year and a lot of people didn't realize how severe that was."

Herbert battled through with a rib injury most of the 2022 season and then dealt with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder late in the season.

Fouts believes Herbert — who has already set a plethora of early-career records — can get even better as the years go by. And he's excited to have an up-close view of that journey.

"I'm there for him. I just know that because of our relationship — being Ducks and Chargers — that I'll always be there," said Fouts, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

As for the Chargers as a team, Fouts can't wait to see how the Bolts show their resolve and mettle in bouncing back from a bitter playoff loss in the Wild Card round.

"It will be interesting to see how motivated they are after the disappointing end to the season last year," Fouts said. "I think that, in a funny way, you're always looking for some type of motivation, whether it's a chip on your shoulder or a disappointing end to a season.

"The talent is there and I'm looking forward to the season," Fouts added.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Who Are the Chargers Top 3 Players Entering 2023?

Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema recently picked out his top three players on each NFL roster

news

Sports Illustrated Predicts Austin Ekeler Will Lead NFL in Touchdowns … Again

Nobody has scored more touchdowns than the 38 by the Bolts running back over the past two seasons

news

Allen, Williams Land on PFF's Top NFL WR Rankings

The Chargers were one of 10 teams with multiple receivers on the list

news

Chargers Round Out NFL.com's List of Top 10 Most Complete Rosters

NFL.com's Eric Edholm complied his list of the Top 10 most complete rosters heading into 2023, with the Bolts coming in at No. 10

news

Herbert Ranked as No. 4 QB by PFF Ahead of 2023 Season

Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson ranked every quarterback in the league and put the Chargers star near the top of his list

news

Rashawn Slater Lands on PFF's Top 25 Under 25 Team

The Chargers left tackle is regarded as one of the best younger players in the game at any position

news

PFF Ranks Chargers as Top-10 Roster in NFL

Pro Football Focus examined the Bolts roster after the draft and named an X-factor for the 2023 season

news

ESPN Predicts Perfect Start for Bolts in 2023

Chargers reporter Lindsey Thiry gave a bold prediction for the Bolts entering next season

news

Bolts Headline NFL's Biggest Games of 2023 Season

With the 2023 regular-season schedule released, NFL pundits have picked some of their top games to watch

news

Chargers-Dolphins Among NFL.com's Top 10 Games in 2023

NFL.com's Nick Shook ranked his top games for this season and included the matchup of AFC contenders

news

Pair of Chargers Draftees Among NFL.com's 'Favorite Picks'

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu and OL Jordan McFadden were highlighted by Chad Reuter in his list of favorite picks for each round

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

Latest News
Advertising