Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Michel (pronounced SO-nee mish-ELL) originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (31st overall) of the New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft. In three seasons with the Patriots and one with the Los Angeles Rams, he started 35-of-55 games regular-season played and totaled 3,137 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 743 attempts (4.2 avg.), while adding 47 receptions for 386 yards (8.2 avg.) and a pair of receiving scores.

Michel's six career postseason rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the NFL since he entered the professional ranks in 2018, while his 477 postseason rushing yards rank No. 2 over that span. He registered all six of his career postseason rushing touchdowns in New England's 2018 postseason run to win Super Bowl LIII, the most rushing scores by a player in a single postseason in 20 years.