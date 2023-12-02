Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Erickson came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has appeared in 101 career games with Cincinnati, Carolina, Washington and the Chargers, including 15 starts at wide receiver. In two games with the Bolts this season, he has hauled in a pair of passes for 29 yards (14.5 avg.). He has registered 1,170 yards and a touchdown on 98 career receptions (11.9 avg.), while adding 18 rushing attempts for 78 yards (4.3 avg.) along with a 26-yard completion. A dynamic returner, Erickson has returned 162 punts and 110 kickoffs in his career, totaling 4,032 total return yards.

Over three seasons (2013-15) at Wisconsin, Erickson started 28-of-40 games played. He finished his Badgers career ranked No. 6 in school history with 141 receptions and 10th in program annals with 1,877 receiving yards. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2015 after leading the team with 77 catches for 978 yards.