Meet the Chargers Roster Ahead of 2024 Offseason Program

The Bolts are about to be back in the building.
The Chargers will kick off their voluntary offseason program Tuesday under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Bolts can start their program earlier than other teams because they have a new coach. They will open with Phase 1, which lasts two weeks and is limited to strength and conditioning activities.
Only strength and conditioning coaches allowed on field for a maximum of 90 minutes. This program will be led by Ben Herbert, the Chargers Executive Director of Player Performance.
Here's a look (in alphabetical order) at who is currently on the Chargers roster:
Quarterbacks
Max Duggan, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick
Key Offseason Question: How does Harbaugh help Herbert?
Herbert has put up plenty of prolific stats in his first four seasons in the league. But he'll be the first to tell you that team success is more important, which means connecting with Harbaugh and getting the Bolts among the AFC's elite teams.
Running backs
Elijah Dotson, Gus Edwards, Isaiah Spiller, Jaret Patterson
Key Offseason Question: Do the Bolts add more depth?
The Chargers added Edwards in free agency but could still look to more depth in the draft. Here are some running backs to keep an eye on.
Tight ends
Will Dissly, Hayden Hurst, Donald Parham, Jr., Stone Smartt
Key Offseason Question: Can this group help the run game?
The Bolts added Dissly and Hurst as free agents this offseason. The main goal of this group is to help the Chargers establish a more consistent run game.
Wide receivers
Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer
Key Offseason Question: How do Palmer and Johnston step up?
Palmer and Johnston are now the Bolts top two wide receivers on the roster. The Bolts are excited about their potential as more playing time likely awaits.
Offensive line
Bradley Bozeman, Brenden Jaimes, Zion Johnson, Brent Laing, Corey Linsley, Jordan McFadden, Trey Pipkins III, Jamaree Salyer, Foster Sarell, Rashawn Slater
Key Offseason Question: Who plays center?
Linsley is on the roster but is expected to retire due to a heart-related medical issue. The Chargers added Bozeman in free agency but Harbaugh said last week that McFadden is also an option at center. The Bolts could also add to this position in the draft.
Defensive line
Jerrod Clark, Poona Ford, Morgan Fox, Christopher Hinton, Scott Matlock, Otito Ogbonnia, CJ Okoye
Key Offseason Question: Is more depth coming?
Ford is the lone newcomer in this group at the moment. But there's a good chance the Chargers add more depth here given how important the trenches are to Harbaugh and his staff.
Edge rushers
Brevin Allen, Joey Bosa, Andrew Farmer II, Khalil Mack, Chris Rumph II, Ty Shelby, Tuli Tuipulotu
Key Offseason Question: What's the potential for Bosa and Mack?
The pair of veteran edge rushers are together again after each restructured his contract this offseason. If the pair can stay on the field together in 2024 (along with Tuipulotu), this group could set the tone on defense.
Linebackers
Troy Dye, Daiyan Henley, Nick Niemann, Denzel Perryman
Key Offseason Question: Who earns starting roles?
The Chargers starting linebackers from last season are no longer on the roster. That means a chance for all four players to step up and earn playing time.
Defensive backs
AJ Finley, Kristian Fulton, Alohi Gilman, Matt Hankins, Derwin James, Jr., Deane Leonard, Asante Samuel, Jr., Ja'Sir Taylor, Chris Wilcox, JT Woods
Key Offseason Question: Do the Chargers add another cornerback?
Samuel is in line to start while Fulton (a free agency addition) could also see ample playing time. We'll see how the Chargers address this position group in the draft and beyond.
Specialists
Cameron Dicker, Josh Harris, JK Scott
Key Offseason Question: Can this trio keep excelling?
The Bolts have one of the top special teams groups in the league. With this trio returning again, the Chargers should once again impact games in the all-important third phase.