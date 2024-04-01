Meet the Chargers Roster Ahead of 2024 Offseason Program

The Bolts are about to be back in the building.

The Chargers will kick off their voluntary offseason program Tuesday under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Bolts can start their program earlier than other teams because they have a new coach. They will open with Phase 1, which lasts two weeks and is limited to strength and conditioning activities.

Only strength and conditioning coaches allowed on field for a maximum of 90 minutes. This program will be led by Ben Herbert, the Chargers Executive Director of Player Performance.

Here's a look (in alphabetical order) at who is currently on the Chargers roster:

Quarterbacks

Max Duggan, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

Key Offseason Question: How does Harbaugh help Herbert?