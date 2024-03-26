Why the Chargers Expect Joshua Palmer & Quentin Johnston to Thrive in 2024

Hortiz and Harbaugh also said they expect a leap from 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnson.

"We're excited about Quentin, his opportunity," Harbaugh said.

Hortiz went in depth on Johnston last week when he met with local reporters.

"That's what a lot of rookie seasons look like," Hortiz said about Johnston's 2023 production. "But he flashed some really impressive traits and the good thing is when you're looking at your roster, you're looking at it all the time, you're watching the film all the time.

"Every time you put on the tape, you see the talent and I expect him to make the jump," Hortiz added. "I know we have the right coaches to help him make the jump. I feel good about the guys that are here."

Johnston had 38 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns while playing in all 17 games as a rookie in 2023.

The Bolts also have 2023 rookie Derius Davis on the roster alongside Simi Fehoko.

And with the 2024 NFL Draft a month away, Hortiz expects the Bolts to add more bodies to that room.

"Yes, it is a position we need to add pieces to it," Hortiz said. "We have free agency still, there's players out there in free agency still that we like.

"There's also a really strong draft of wide receivers and there's going to be players that come available after the draft," Hortiz continued. "Whether they're still out there in free agency or they get released because with all the wideouts in the draft this year, there's going to be other teams that draft wideouts and they're going to end up releasing good wideouts.

"You're going to see it, you're going to continue to see it progress through the offseason. Good wide receivers are going to be becoming available, whether it's through cuts, cap casualties or trades," Hortiz added.

Harbaugh echoed Hortiz's thoughts, noting the Chargers still have plenty of time to put together their wide receiver group for the 2024 season.

"It's not even April yet, we got the draft coming and free agency, too," Harbaugh said. "Free agency lasts before the draft, after the draft.