Where is Running Back Among Chargers Needs in 2024 Draft?

Is RB a position of need?

Jeremiah believes Edwards fits exactly what the Bolts want to do in the run game — but feels as though he can be maximized as one part of a dynamic unit.

"Well, you got the big back with Gus, so he can kind of be the hammer," Jeremiah said. "I think he's best as part of a committee.

"He can play that role of the big guy, so I think trying to find maybe a shiftier compliment to him," Jeremiah added.

It would be a move Jeremiah sees happening in the middle to later part of the draft rather than early depending on how the picks shape up.

"For what they need, I don't think they need a lead back, I think they need a good piece of the puzzle," Jeremiah said. "I think you can be patient on that and see how the draft falls and how it goes.

"I don't think there's a high-end guy to go after that high anyways," Jeremiah added.

Still though, the NFL Network analyst believes Spiller could still make a mark with a new offense and could be a contributor as well.

"Spiller, we still haven't had a chance to see enough of him to know exactly what he is, but I really liked him coming out so I know there's ability there," Jeremiah said. "We just haven't had a chance to see it.