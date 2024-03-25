5 Takeaways: What Are Jim Harbaugh's Expectations for the 2024 Chargers?

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh spoke for 30-plus minutes Monday morning at the AFC coaches' breakfast at the 2024 NFL Annual League meeting.

Here are five takeaways from Harbaugh in Orlando:

1. Early 2024 expectations

It's been two months and one day since Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers joined forces.

And while Harbaugh and his staff have been hard at work inside Hoag Performance Center during that time, the fun will soon ramp up when Bolts players return to the building.

"We need the players. To get to where we're going to be, it's in steps and we can't do anything until we get to the players in there to really give us that lift. So far, so good," Harbaugh said.

The Chargers, who can begin their voluntary offseason program early because they have a new coach, will start up on April 2.

Harbaugh said Monday that starting the offseason program strong is currently top of mind.

"We've got high expectations but right now my expectations are high for April 2, you know? I can't wait for that," Harbaugh said. "Then, like anything, you just chip away at it. You just chip away at it and find a way. We think we can."

Harbaugh has turned around every program or team he's been with, changing the culture and getting them to win — sometimes as early as Year 1.

That happened in Harbaugh's first season with the 49ers back in 2011 as he took a 6-10 and went 13-3 in his first year. San Francisco won the NFC West and went to the NFC title game.

Harbaugh downplayed any grand predictions Monday but said instead that he's simply embracing the grind and process he knows it will take to have success.

"Every year is a new year. It's almost like, I keep having this vision in my head like some of those Survivor programs … like 32 teams and we're all we got," Harbaugh said. "We're eventually going to be 90 [players] to 53 and 17 on the practice squad and coaches and front office and ownership.

"Every person in that building from equipment to training staff, to the social media staff, the analytics staff, there's so much respect to what everybody does," Harbaugh continued. "Everybody in that building, everybody in that organization, nobody was born on third base. They had to work their way to first, to second, to third. And the players, same thing.