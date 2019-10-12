Chargers Promote Jason Moore to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers promoted WR Jason Moore to the active roster and waived TE Stephen Anderson , the organization announced on Saturday. The Bolts also downgraded WR Andre Patton to doubtful for the game Sunday against the Steelers.

Moore was originally signed by the Chargers this offseason as an undrafted free agent and added to the practice squad on Sept. 1. He played in 37 career games and caught 204 passes for 3,217 yards and 39 touchdowns at Findlay. Moore had his best season in 2016 when he caught 71 passes for a school-record 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Oberlin, Ohio native scored 14 touchdowns and added 980 yards in 2017. The 6-2 wideout was named first-team all-G-MAC in 2017 and first-team all-GLIAC in 2016.