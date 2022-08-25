Where Do Bolts Land in Preseason Power Rankings?

The 2022 NFL season is only weeks away.
Teams around the league are preparing for their final preseason game and wrapping up training camp. For the Chargers, the lead up to the 2022 season is filled with excitement and optimism.
In recent weeks, NFL analysts and publications have released their preseason power rankings. Take a look at where they have the Bolts ranked heading into the new season:
No. 9: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (August 9)
Looking for a sleeper pick at tight end in your upcoming fantasy draft? You could do worse than Donald Parham, the 6-foot-8 giant currently flashing tantalizing red-zone chemistry with Justin Herbert at Chargers training camp... but the now-healthy fourth-year pro has loads of potential and an elite quarterback to help take his game to another level.
No. 6: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (August 11)
The Los Angeles Chargers are the highest-ranked team in these power rankings that missed the playoffs last season...The biggest thing working against the Chargers might be the loaded AFC West. In addition to those six divisional matchups, the Chargers also have to tour the NFC West. Still, this is the most talented team the Chargers have had in a while. Now it's a matter of turning potential into production.
No. 5: Sam Monson - Pro Football Focus (August 15)
Few teams were as aggressive this offseason as the Chargers, who seem determined to capitalize on the talent they have at quarterback in Justin Herbert. Far from regressing, Herbert's second season built on his stellar rookie campaign, so the Chargers spent a ton of money to surround him with talent. Adding a player such as Khalil Mack should improve everything up front, and J.C. Jackson adds to a secondary that has a lot of ball skills as a unit. Drafting Zion Johnson should ensure that the line in front of Herbert remains solid.
No. 8: Nate Davis - USA Today (August 5)
No reason to be anything other than bullish about QB Justin Herbert. But he can and should get even better...
No. 6: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (August 4)
The Chargers added Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to get the key missing impact pieces for Brandon Staley's defense. Justin Herbert will build on his amazing first two seasons with the offense having more versatility. No one should be surprised if it's this Los Angeles' team turn at the Super Bowl in the end.
No. 5: Dalton Miller - Pro Football Network (August 22)
We'll continue to be broken-hearted over the team in powder blue until they break through the barrier that has been their persistent perennial underachievement. Justin Herbert could change that, but we aren't there yet. This defense needs to turn things around first.
For all the talk surrounding Joe Lombardi's offense last season, Los Angeles saw great offensive production. Their defense was bad, and Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco spent the offseason desperately trying to fix that. They added Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, and a host of interior help to the roster. Only their linebacking corps can remain under question on paper.
No. 8: Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (August 23)
