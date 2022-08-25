Where Do Bolts Land in Preseason Power Rankings?

The 2022 NFL season is only weeks away.

Teams around the league are preparing for their final preseason game and wrapping up training camp. For the Chargers, the lead up to the 2022 season is filled with excitement and optimism.

In recent weeks, NFL analysts and publications have released their preseason power rankings. Take a look at where they have the Bolts ranked heading into the new season:

No. 9: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (August 9)

Looking for a sleeper pick at tight end in your upcoming fantasy draft? You could do worse than Donald Parham, the 6-foot-8 giant currently flashing tantalizing red-zone chemistry with Justin Herbert at Chargers training camp... but the now-healthy fourth-year pro has loads of potential and an elite quarterback to help take his game to another level.

No. 6: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (August 11)