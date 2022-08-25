Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Do Bolts Land in Preseason Power Rankings?

Aug 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 08.24

The 2022 NFL season is only weeks away.

Teams around the league are preparing for their final preseason game and wrapping up training camp. For the Chargers, the lead up to the 2022 season is filled with excitement and optimism.

In recent weeks, NFL analysts and publications have released their preseason power rankings. Take a look at where they have the Bolts ranked heading into the new season:

No. 9: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (August 9)

Looking for a sleeper pick at tight end in your upcoming fantasy draft? You could do worse than Donald Parham, the 6-foot-8 giant currently flashing tantalizing red-zone chemistry with Justin Herbert at Chargers training camp... but the now-healthy fourth-year pro has loads of potential and an elite quarterback to help take his game to another level.

No. 6: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (August 11)

The Los Angeles Chargers are the highest-ranked team in these power rankings that missed the playoffs last season...The biggest thing working against the Chargers might be the loaded AFC West. In addition to those six divisional matchups, the Chargers also have to tour the NFC West. Still, this is the most talented team the Chargers have had in a while. Now it's a matter of turning potential into production.

Photos: Cowboys vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

3CHA0104
1 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0469
2 / 105
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3143
3 / 105
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3242
4 / 105
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1463
5 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3128
6 / 105
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1377
7 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1243
8 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3013
9 / 105
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1443
10 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1391
11 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1207
12 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1277
13 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1219
14 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1321
15 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1192
16 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1108
17 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1211
18 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1120
19 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA0815
20 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8236
21 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA0661
22 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8164
23 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8154
24 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA0645
25 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8135
26 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA0433
27 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA0392
28 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA0522
29 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA0290
30 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA0379
31 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8258
32 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100164
33 / 105
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1471
34 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0553
35 / 105
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3310
36 / 105
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1457
37 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8307
38 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA1031
39 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA1321
40 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA1093
41 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC0714
42 / 105
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC3332
43 / 105
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_0447
44 / 105
(John McGillen/NFL)
3CHA1397
45 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1671
46 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_0519
47 / 105
(John McGillen/NFL)
JMP_0531
48 / 105
(John McGillen/NFL)
4LAC1593
49 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7693
50 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1589
51 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA1348
52 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8475
53 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8177
54 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1786
55 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1804
56 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8362
57 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8655
58 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8625
59 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8326
60 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1944
61 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1975
62 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1961
63 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1955
64 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100628
65 / 105
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100625
66 / 105
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ3738
67 / 105
(John McGillen/NFL)
4LAC2099
68 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8608
69 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8660
70 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC2062
71 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8755
72 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8772
73 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8754
74 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8714
75 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8940
76 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8983
77 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9169
78 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9324
79 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8887
80 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC2209
81 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC2155
82 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9105
83 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9399
84 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC2231
85 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9086
86 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9566
87 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9524
88 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9589
89 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC9037
90 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9702
91 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9652
92 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA8528
93 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9252
94 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA8640
95 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA8556
96 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA8621
97 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9021
98 / 105
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ5107
99 / 105
(John McGillen/NFL)
4CHA7548
100 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4CHA7554
101 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4CHA7580
102 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4CHA7571
103 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4CHA7605
104 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4CHA7593
105 / 105
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 5: Sam Monson - Pro Football Focus (August 15)

Few teams were as aggressive this offseason as the Chargers, who seem determined to capitalize on the talent they have at quarterback in Justin Herbert. Far from regressing, Herbert's second season built on his stellar rookie campaign, so the Chargers spent a ton of money to surround him with talent. Adding a player such as Khalil Mack should improve everything up front, and J.C. Jackson adds to a secondary that has a lot of ball skills as a unit. Drafting Zion Johnson should ensure that the line in front of Herbert remains solid.

No. 8: Nate Davis - USA Today (August 5)

No reason to be anything other than bullish about QB Justin Herbert. But he can and should get even better...

No. 6: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (August 4)

The Chargers added Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to get the key missing impact pieces for Brandon Staley's defense. Justin Herbert will build on his amazing first two seasons with the offense having more versatility. No one should be surprised if it's this Los Angeles' team turn at the Super Bowl in the end.

No. 5: Dalton Miller - Pro Football Network (August 22)

We'll continue to be broken-hearted over the team in powder blue until they break through the barrier that has been their persistent perennial underachievement. Justin Herbert could change that, but we aren't there yet. This defense needs to turn things around first.

For all the talk surrounding Joe Lombardi's offense last season, Los Angeles saw great offensive production. Their defense was bad, and Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco spent the offseason desperately trying to fix that. They added Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, and a host of interior help to the roster. Only their linebacking corps can remain under question on paper.

No. 8: Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (August 23)

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022

Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Don Coryell Eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

The legendary coach is the sole Coach/Contributor candidate up for a spot in the 2023 Class.

news

Chargers Land at No. 2 Overall in ESPN's Position Group Rankings

Bolts lead edge rushers on Mike Clay's list; have seven different position groups in top 10

news

Joey Bosa Ranked 30th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

Allen, Herbert, James and Ekeler were also unveiled on list between Nos. 51-30 earlier Sunday

news

Top Tweets | Internet Reacts to Derwin James Jr.'s Contract Extension

See what the football world had to say after James signed a multi-year deal Wednesday morning

news

Mike Tannenbaum Projects Justin Herbert to be NFL MVP in 2022

ESPN Insider predicts big things are in store for quarterback, Chargers this upcoming season

news

Linsley Ranked 60th, Slater 79th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

The pair of Pro Bowl offensive linemen become the first Chargers players named to the annual list

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

news

Asante Samuel, Jr., Among NFL.com's CBs Poised for Breakout Season

2021 second-round pick among three cornerbacks on DeAngelo Hall's list

news

Chargers WR Josh Palmer Tabbed as NFL's No. 1 Under-The-Radar Breakout Player

Palmer, a 2021 third-round pick, had four touchdown catches as a rookie

news

Justin Herbert Among Top 10 NFL Players in Merch Sales

Chargers QB among seven quarterbacks in top tier of preseason product data

news

Chargers Land 8 Players on Pro Football Network's Top 100 List

Bolts had the second-highest total among all NFL teams, with even split on offense and defense

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

Latest News
Advertising