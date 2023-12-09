Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Anderson has started 12-of-79 career regular-season games played with the Texans, Chargers and Cardinals, hauling in 63 passes for 715 yards (11.3 avg.) and three touchdowns. In three seasons (2019-21) with the Bolts, he registered 271 receiving yards and a touchdown on 24 receptions (11.3 avg.). Anderson came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent from California. He played three seasons (2013-15) for the Golden Bears, recording 101 catches for 1,260 yards (12.5 avg.) and seven touchdowns.
Bolt Up!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.