Statement on the Passing of Kansas City Chiefs Matriarch Norma Hunt

Throughout her life, Norma was always setting an example - be it as a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, community advocate or NFL team owner. She was remarkably gracious, incredibly considerate of others, smart, always positive and most certainly always caring. That was the Norma our family knew and loved for nearly 40 years. Our deepest condolences go out to Clark and the entire Hunt family, the Kansas City Chiefs organization and everyone who had the privilege to know Norma.