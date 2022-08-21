Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Joey Bosa Ranked 30th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

Aug 21, 2022 at 03:34 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 0821 Bosa

Joey Bosa has set a new personal best on the "NFL's Top 100 List."

The Chargers outside linebacker landed at No. 30 on the list Sunday night, narrowly topping his ranking of 32nd from a year ago.

Coming off another Pro-Bowl year that saw him come away with 10.5 sacks, Bosa has been one of the premier players coming off the edge for awhile.

"The way he moves, the way he rushes, it's hard for offensive tackles to get a beat on him because he never comes with the same move," said Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

"He gets to the quarterback in a very efficient way," Judon added. "I'm a football fan but that's one guy I make sure I watch."

But Bosa is more than a regular pass rusher. His technicality to go along with his size and strength has made him a force rushing the passer. While he may sometimes go under the radar in national circles, his game and presence are well known among the players.

"The dude is an absolute problem," said Raiders tight end Darren Waller. "Probably one of the best I've ever seen with his hands. He's wrecking shop out there for sure."

Not only does Bosa go after the quarterback at an elite level, but 2021 saw him get a career-high seven forced fumbles.

"Sacks aren't rewarding unless you go and get the ball these days so it's something that's really on my mind when I'm rushing. Sometimes you don't even see the ball. You just beat the man and you're reaching to that point," said Bosa.

Allen, Herbert among 4 Bolts also recognized

Earlier Sunday, four other Chargers were announced on the list between Nos. 50 to 31.

The Bolts were led by wide receiver Keenan Allen at No. 35, quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 40, safety Derwin James, Jr., at No. 43 and running back Austin Ekeler at No. 46.

Allen, who received his highest ranking yet, is making his 5th appearance on the Top 100 list after coming off another 1,000-yard season. One of the best route runners in the league, Allen has consistently been the leader of the Bolts wide receiver group.

"The best receivers play like a point guard in basketball," said Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. "They change their tempos up, they don't play at full speed at all times. You keep a little gas in the tank to be able to create that burst, create that separation when you need it."

"The most beautiful things about playing receiver, I think Keenan Allen kind of embodies that," Kupp added.

Allen's route running is widely known as one of the best in the league, but his ability to get the ball when the chips are on the line has puts him on another level.

"He's big time in the clutch," said Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu. "Third down, fourth down, in the redzone, two-point conversions. You could probably bet your bottom dollar that he's going to get the ball somehow, some way."

The Chargers player next on the list happened to be the player who throws Allen the ball. Herbert is making his second appearance on the Top 100 list.

Herbert followed up an impressive rookie debut with an even better season in 2021. Herbert was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after throwing for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns.

"Luckily I don't have to play against him," Bosa said. "Justin is one of those generational guys."

"I mean no base; he can be hit in the legs and make a throw. He's definitely a special talent," Bosa added.

Despite having the most passing yards and touchdowns through a player's first two seasons, one of Herbert's best characteristics and what makes him stick out is his calmness under pressure.

"Just composure. Justin is so chill under pressure," said Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. "He wasn't deterred by anything we were doing. He just steps up around the pressure.

"You want a quarterback that can not be worried about the rush [and] worry about what's downfield," Garrett added. "He's just so calm and patient and lets things develop."

Often referred to within the team as 'the quarterback of the defense', James checked in at No. 43 on this year's list. Making his first appearance on the list since 2019, James rebounded in 2021 with a Pro Bowl season and finished in the top three for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

"All of us were really happy for him, to see him play a full season," said Mathieu. "He's still one of the best versatile safeties in the league."

James has etched himself one of the best safeties in the league and his versatility on defense allows him to line up just about anywhere. His speed and build allows him to be a force no matter where he's lined up.

"He's a safety that we all admire," Mathieu said. "He has the size, the speed, he can defend the run, defend the pass, blitz. He can do it all. He's a total package guy in a total package body."

"He has true ball skills. He can be an impact defender," Mathieu added.

Ekeler, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the best backs in the league — through the air and on the ground. In his second season as the Chargers No. 1 back, Ekeler had the best year of his career with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and tied for the league lead of 20 total touchdowns.

"He could lower his shoulder, he can look like he's stopped, or you should've gotten him for a loss," said outside linebacker Matthew Judon. "Just one missed tackle, one broken tackle and then it's 20 yards later, 30 yards later or a touchdown."

Perhaps one of the most underrated features of Ekeler is his build. As elusive as he is, his strength is what separates him and allows him to be in the top 50 of this list.

"He's low to the ground, big legs, he's like a bowling ball," said Mathieu. "I remember I tried to tackle him one time, it's hard to wrap him up.

"I think he's one of those guys that can easily have 2,000 scrimmage yards a season," Mathieu added.

One of the most dynamic running backs in the league, Ekeler will have another major role in the Chargers offense in 2022, and he has the potential to strive once again.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Tweets | Internet Reacts to Derwin James Jr.'s Contract Extension

See what the football world had to say after James signed a multi-year deal Wednesday morning

news

Mike Tannenbaum Projects Justin Herbert to be NFL MVP in 2022

ESPN Insider predicts big things are in store for quarterback, Chargers this upcoming season

news

Linsley Ranked 60th, Slater 79th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

The pair of Pro Bowl offensive linemen become the first Chargers players named to the annual list

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

news

Asante Samuel, Jr., Among NFL.com's CBs Poised for Breakout Season

2021 second-round pick among three cornerbacks on DeAngelo Hall's list

news

Chargers WR Josh Palmer Tabbed as NFL's No. 1 Under-The-Radar Breakout Player

Palmer, a 2021 third-round pick, had four touchdown catches as a rookie

news

Justin Herbert Among Top 10 NFL Players in Merch Sales

Chargers QB among seven quarterbacks in top tier of preseason product data

news

Chargers Land 8 Players on Pro Football Network's Top 100 List

Bolts had the second-highest total among all NFL teams, with even split on offense and defense

news

Don Coryell Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

The legendary coach made the cut to the final 12 candidates up for one Coach/Contributor spot in the 2023 Class.

news

Herbert, Slater Make NFL.com's All-Under 25 Team

Chargers were one of seven teams with multiple selections on analyst Nick Shook's list

news

NFL Evaluators Place Justin Herbert in Top Tier of Quarterback Rankings

The Athletic's Mike Sando compiled annual list, Bolts QB tabbed as "the next guy" in position hierarchy

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

Latest News
Advertising