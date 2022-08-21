Joey Bosa Ranked 30th on NFL's Top 100 Players List

Joey Bosa has set a new personal best on the "NFL's Top 100 List."

The Chargers outside linebacker landed at No. 30 on the list Sunday night, narrowly topping his ranking of 32nd from a year ago.

Coming off another Pro-Bowl year that saw him come away with 10.5 sacks, Bosa has been one of the premier players coming off the edge for awhile.

"The way he moves, the way he rushes, it's hard for offensive tackles to get a beat on him because he never comes with the same move," said Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

"He gets to the quarterback in a very efficient way," Judon added. "I'm a football fan but that's one guy I make sure I watch."

But Bosa is more than a regular pass rusher. His technicality to go along with his size and strength has made him a force rushing the passer. While he may sometimes go under the radar in national circles, his game and presence are well known among the players.

"The dude is an absolute problem," said Raiders tight end Darren Waller. "Probably one of the best I've ever seen with his hands. He's wrecking shop out there for sure."

Not only does Bosa go after the quarterback at an elite level, but 2021 saw him get a career-high seven forced fumbles.