Los Angeles Chargers Name Giff Smith Interim Head Coach and JoJo Wooden Interim General Manager

The Los Angeles Chargers today named Giff Smith Interim Head Coach and JoJo Wooden Interim General Manager for the remainder of the 2023 season.
Smith, a 32-year coaching veteran, has been with the Chargers since 2016. In 12 NFL seasons as a defensive line and outside linebackers coach for the Bills, Titans and Chargers, Smith has coached five players to a combined 10 Pro Bowl selections — including Khalil Mack (2022) and Joey Bosa (2017, 2019-21). Part of a defensive staff for the Chargers that finished ranked inside the top-10 in total defense in three consecutive seasons from 2018-20, this season, Smith's outside linebacking corps has recorded 26.5 of the team's 44 sacks, including Mack's NFL-high 15 sacks.
Wooden joined the Chargers in 2013 as Director of Player Personnel, overseeing both the pro and college scouting departments for the team. Prior to joining the Chargers, he spent 16 seasons (1997-2012) in the personnel department for the New York Jets, working his way from Pro Personnel Assistant to Assistant Director, Player Personnel.