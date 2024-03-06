5 Chargers Questions Ahead of Free Agency

2. Does the O-line get addressed?

Offensive tackle has been a popular projection in recent mock drafts, but Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins III are both under contract for the 2024 season.

Perhaps the Bolts add more bodies at that position, but the more pressing question resides at center.

Corey Linsley told reporters in January he is “99 percent” likely to retire due to a heart-related medical issue. He started the first three games of the 2023 season.

Will Clapp, who started the next 11 games in place of Linsley, is slated to be a free agent.

Brenden Jaimes, who started the final three games of the 2023 season at center, is still on the roster.

So, do the Bolts bring Clapp back as the starter? Do they go with Jaimes in that spot? Or do they look to address the center spot another way?

"Corey played three games last year. We had some guys that filled in for us there," Hortiz said. "Some are free agents, so, obviously, we're going to address that as we lead into free agency.

"There are available guys in free agency and then, certainly, the draft," Hortiz added. "We have guys on the roster that we feel can snap the ball right now and we're excited about those guys. Then, we'll continue to add pieces as we can."

3. How does the secondary look?

Of the 27 Chargers players who could be free agents next week, nearly a quarter of them (six) reside in the secondary.

That group of half-dozen — Essang Bassey, Michael Davis, Alohi Gilman, Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe and Raheem Layne — all registered at least one defensive start in 2023.

Bassey and Davis are the cornerbacks of the group, with Davis playing a prominent role at that spot in recent seasons. If one, or both, leave in free agency, cornerbacks becomes an even higher priority for the Bolts alongside Asante Samuel, Jr.

At safety, Derwin James, Jr. is still the focal point of the defense. But there's a chance that he has a new teammate starting next to him in 2024.

Gilman started 14 games in 2023 while Marlowe (four starts) and Hawkins (three) also saw extended action.