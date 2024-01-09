Why Corey Linsley is '99 Percent' Likely to Retire this Offseason

Linsley, who is a father to four children with wife, Anna, was asked about dealing with the finality of his NFL seemingly coming to a sudden end.

"It was hard at first, but again it would be devastating and tragic in like Year 4 or before I even started playing," Linsley said. "I'm thankful for everything that I got to accomplish, the teams I've been on, the people that I've met, the friendships, the battles that we've had out there.

"There's so much to be thankful for. I can't really be too upset," Linsley continued. "For sure, it sucks. Overall, there's a lot to be thankful for and I think I'm resting my head on that.

"Again, it made honestly the whole process, the decision, the coming months, everything from that point when I had to stop, being around here, around the guys, in the locker room made it everything a lot more palatable and easier to take," Linsley added.

As a result, Linsley's final NFL game is slated to be a Week 3 road win against Minnesota.

The Vikings brought relentless pressure that September afternoon as Herbert was blitzed on over 80 percent of his dropbacks.

But it was Linsley up front who helped identify the Vikings blitz schemes and allowed Herbert to have the first 400-yard passing game of his career.

It was a ho-hum performance from Linsley, who will go down as one of the best players at his position in the past decade.

"Corey has been awesome," Herbert said Monday. "He's such a great leader and has been such a great teammate for this team.

"What he's given this game over the past few years has been remarkable. We're definitely going to miss a guy like that if he does decide to retire," Herbert continued. "He's meant so much to me and especially that quarterback room.