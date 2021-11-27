Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

Bradwell spent the 2020 season on the Los Angeles practice squad, seeing action in two games with the Bolts last season as a practice squad elevation. Over four seasons at Tulane, Bradwell ran for 2,062 yards and 17 touchdowns on 289 attempts (5.2 avg.). He posted 1,134 yards in 2018, the eighth 1,000-yard rushing season in school history.

Thomas has appeared in three games for the Chargers this season. He signed to the Los Angeles practice squad in September and spent the offseason with Cleveland after signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State. Thomas played the 2020 season for the Wildcats after spending three years (2017-19) at Minnesota. In 40 career games at the collegiate level, he totaled 102 tackles (86 solo), an interception, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery.