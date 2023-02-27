Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Chargers Elevate Derrick Ansley to Defensive Coordinator; Announce Coaching Staff Hires and Additional Promotion

Feb 27, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
20221107_OntheWire

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the elevation of Derrick Ansley to Defensive Coordinator, as well as the additions of Linebackers Coach Jeff Howard, Defensive Quality Control Robert Muschamp and Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier to the coaching staff. The club also announced the promotion of Tom Donatell to Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary.

Ansley enters his third season with the Chargers in 2023, his first in the role of Defensive Coordinator. Over the last two seasons directing the secondary, Ansley's group has been prominent in the defense's ability to limit the passing attack of opposing offenses, ranking fourth in the AFC in passing defense since the start of the 2021 season. Last year, the defense finished the season as one of the NFL's best down the stretch, as the unit ranked third in scoring defense, third in total defense and fourth in passing defense over the final five weeks, holding opponents to just 13.3 first downs per game – tops in the league – and 23.3 third-down percentage in that span.

Prior to joining Los Angeles' staff in 2021, Ansley spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at the University of Tennessee. In his first season coordinating the Volunteers' defense (2019), the unit allowed its fewest yards per game in a decade and improved by more than 30 passing yards allowed per game. A former collegiate safety, Ansley tutored the defensive backs at the University of Alabama from 2016-17, helping the Crimson Tide rank No. 1 in the nation in total defense and scoring defense both seasons. A native of Tallassee, Ala., Ansley started 40-straight games at safety for Troy University from 2001-04, finishing his career second all-time in program history with 19 career interceptions.

Howard brings 10 years of NFL coaching experience to Los Angeles, most recently serving as the pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns. Over the last three seasons, Howard's secondary helped Cleveland rank tied for second in the NFL with 11 total red zone takeaways, tying for the most by any AFC team, as the unit finished fifth in the league in passing defense each of the last two seasons.

Prior to Cleveland, Howard spent seven seasons as an assistant in Minnesota (2013-19). The former All-American linebacker at Eastern New Mexico helped tutor the Vikings' linebackers from 2016-17, a span in which linebacker Anthony Barr earned Pro Bowl recognition each of their two seasons together. A native of Portales, N.M., Howard entered the coaching ranks at the high school level, contributing four years on the defensive coaching staff at Odessa Permian High School in Odessa, Texas.

Muschamp joins the Chargers' staff after spending the last two seasons with the University of Georgia, helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships in a quality control — defense capacity. Prior to his tenure in Athens, Ga., Muschamp served as a graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee from 2019-20, working primarily with the defense.

A native of Rome, Ga., Muschamp played tight end at Auburn from 2015-18, helping the Tigers earn a share of the SEC Western Division title in 2017 and appear in a bowl game following each of his four seasons. After joining the program as a walk-on in 2015, Muschamp earned a scholarship in advance of his senior season in 2018, capping his collegiate career with a win in the Music City Bowl.

Nussmeier adds 22 years of coaching experience, along with five seasons playing at the professional level, to Los Angeles' coaching staff. Having spent the last three seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Nussmeier's work with Dak Prescott and the quarterback group helped Dallas' offense rank among the league's best in 2021, leading the NFL in total offense (407.0 net yards per game) and scoring offense (31.2 points per game), as Prescott ranked third in the NFL with a passer rating of 104.2. Over the last three seasons, five different signal-callers registered a start under center for the Cowboys, as the offensive unit averaged 378.0 total net yards per game during the three-year stretch, the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

Prior to his time in Dallas, Nussmeier coached quarterbacks and helped lead offenses across the football landscape. After starting his coaching journey as a quarterbacks coach in the Canadian Football League, he spent 13 seasons coaching at the collegiate level. As the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Alabama in 2012, Nussmeier's guidance helped propel QB A.J. McCarron to set the then-program-record with 26 touchdown passes on the season, adding four passing scores in the Crimson Tide's victory over Notre Dame in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game.

After being selected in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft by New Orleans, Nussmeier went on to play four seasons for the Saints and one season with the Indianapolis Colts, before heading to British Columbia (Canada) in 2000 and helping lead the CFL's BC Lions to a Grey Cup Championship. A native of Portland, Ore., Nussmeier finished his career as Idaho's all-time leading passer with 10,824 career passing yards, winning the Walter Payton Award in 1993 after throwing for a program-record 33 touchdown passes and leading the Vandals to a national semifinal berth.

Donatell advances into the role of Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary for the Chargers in 2023. Over the last two seasons as the team's assistant secondary coach, Donatell prominently aided in the development of up-and-coming secondary players, while also helping All-Pro Derwin James Jr., earn Pro Bowl honors following both seasons. Despite missing three games in 2022, James' 115 total tackles ranked fifth in the NFL among all defensive backs and second on the Bolts' defense, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Month for his efforts last November after becoming the first defensive back in over 30 years to total 30 tackles, multiple sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in a single November.

The former collegiate linebacker-turned-safety entered the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant as the University of South Florida (2013-14), then UCLA (2015-16), before spending four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks in a quality control/defense capacity (2017-20). In his four years with Seattle, the defensive unit produced a total of 10 Pro Bowl selections. Donatell capped his playing career at Iowa (2008-12) with eight starts at strong safety for the Hawkeyes as senior in 2012

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

TCL Names Quarterback Justin Herbert Its Newest Brand Ambassador and Partners With the Los Angeles Chargers

SoCal Based Electronics Brand will be an Official TV and Smartphone Partner of the Chargers

news

Kellen Moore to be Chargers Next Offensive Coordinator

The Chargers have agreed to terms with the former Dallas offensive coordinator, who will work with quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Kellen Moore as Offensive Coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. Moore coached for the Dallas Cowboys, serving as offensive coordinator from for the last four seasons (2018-22) after beginning his coaching career as Dallas' quarterbacks coach.

news

Justin Herbert Pro Bowl & Injury Update

Quarterback Justin Herbert, an alternate for the AFC in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, will be unable to participate after having surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder last Wednesday, January 25.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate David Moa and Larry Rountree III; Mike Williams Downgraded to Out

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Saturday's game. Wide receiver Mike Williams, who was previously listed as questionable with a back injury, will remain in Los Angeles to continue receiving treatment and has been downgraded to out for Saturday night's game in Jacksonville.

news

Cameron Dicker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December/January by the league office. The award is a career-first for Dicker.

news

Rashawn Slater Recaps 1st Practice in Return from Biceps Injury

"I always had the mindset that I was either going to get a good jump on the offseason or that I was going to come back. Thankfully the guys played really hard and gave me an opportunity to come back."

news

Los Angeles Chargers AFC Wild Card Matchup Finalized

The National Football League today finalized the AFC Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville and will air on NBC.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate David Moa and Larry Rountree III

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Austin Ekeler Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks the first Offensive Player of the Week honor of his career.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising