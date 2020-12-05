Chargers Announce Moves Prior to Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Asmar Bilal from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday.
Running back Troymaine Pope was added to the injury report with a 'neck,' and is questionable, while Assistant Defensive Line Coach La'Roi Glover will be unavailable for Sunday's game.
Before making his NFL debut in Week 2, Bilal spent the offseason and training camp with the Bolts after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. He appeared in 51 games and made 10 starts in four years for the Fighting Irish, totaling 176 tackles (91 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two fumble recoveries.
Christiansen saw action in the first games of his career each of the past two weeks, having spent the season on the team's practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. A two-time All-Independent recipient, Christiansen posted 275 tackles (153 solo), 3.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in four seasons (2016-19) at Army. He served as a team captain as a junior and senior and added an interception, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a recovery.
Fehoko, who made his NFL debut last week, ended his college career at Louisiana State, playing two seasons (2018-19) and helping the Tigers win the National Championship this past season. He totaled 33 tackles (10 solo), two sacks and nine tackles for loss over the last two years. Fehoko began his career by starting all 25 games at Texas Tech from 2015-16, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman.