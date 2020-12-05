Chargers Announce Moves Prior to Sunday's Game

Christiansen saw action in the first games of his career each of the past two weeks, having spent the season on the team's practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. A two-time All-Independent recipient, Christiansen posted 275 tackles (153 solo), 3.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in four seasons (2016-19) at Army. He served as a team captain as a junior and senior and added an interception, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a recovery.