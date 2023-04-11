Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers 2023 NFL Draft Party Set for April 27 at Westfield Century City

Apr 11, 2023
The Los Angeles Chargers will host a free NFL Draft Party at the renowned, open-air Westfield Century City Atrium during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27 from 3:30 pm – 10:00 pm PT. The Chargers currently own the 21st overall selection in the first round.

To kick off the event, Chargers Legends and Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow and Charlie Joiner will reunite in person at 4:30 pm to celebrate Don Coryell, their former head coach and architect of the NFL's modern passing offense, and his upcoming induction into the Hall this August in Canton, Ohio.

Following the Coryell celebration, hosts Matt 'Money' Smith, the English-language voice of the Chargers, and Adrian Garcia Marquez, the Spanish-language voice of the Chargers, will interview current Chargers players, including quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James, and legends, including Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson while also providing instant reaction to the picks throughout the evening as they are made.

In addition to being able to watch the NFL Draft broadcast live on a giant LED screen at one of LA's most frequented outdoor shopping and entertainment landmarks, everyone in attendance will have an opportunity to receive free giveaway items, see their favorite Chargers and Charger legends up close and in person, take part in photo opportunities and interactive experiences set up throughout the venue, enjoy live performances by Chargers gameday DJ, violinist and singer Esther Anaya, take in the Thunderbolts drumline and celebrate the unofficial start to the 2023 season alongside fellow Chargers fans.  And for those arriving early, the Petros and Money Show will be broadcasting live on AM 570 from the event beginning at 3:00 pm PT in the lead-up to the start of the 2023 NFL Draft at 5:00 pm PT.

The Draft Party is also the official draft headquarters of the Bolts for the opening round with the draft "war room" located on-site. General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Brandon Staley will be interviewed exclusively for fans in attendance prior to the start of the draft, and throughout the night fans will be treated to live war room look-in's on the videoboard.

To attend the Chargers 2023 NFL Draft Party, fans must first pre-register at Chargers.com/draftparty to receive a QR code for entry. Due to limited space on both the Atrium Stage and Terrace levels, fans with QR codes will be admitted to the event on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the event space reaches capacity, fans who were unable to gain entry may still take in the program from public areas surrounding the Atrium space. Access to the Atrium Stage and Terrace levels will begin at 3:30 pm PT.

The $1 billion renovation and modernization of Westfield Century City has transformed the beloved open-air center into a Southern California escape like no other. Nestled amidst acres of open space and boasting beautifully landscaped outdoor plazas, Westfield Century City is the shopping and entertainment epicenter of LA with on-trend fashion brands, award-winning chefs and culinary experiences, headline events and entertainment, multi-faceted health and wellness amenities, public art installations and cultural programming — all in one place.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place over a three-day span, with Round 1 on April 27, Rounds 2-3 on April 28 and Rounds 4-7 on April 29. The Chargers have seven picks in this year's Draft: Round 1 – 21st overall; Round 2 – 54th overall; Round 3 – 85th overall; Round 4 – 125th overall; Round 5 – 156th overall; Round 6 – 200th and Round 7 – 239th overall.

For additional information or updates, fans can visit Chargers.com/draftparty.

