Chargers 2023 Draft Report Card: Bolts Get Strong Marks for 7-Man Class

The 2023 NFL Draft is over as the Chargers came away from the weekend adding seven players over the three days.

The Bolts let their draft board play out as they didn't draft for need and instead took players they had high grades on.

"We don't really go in trying to fill positions," Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said. "We kind of draft what the board presents us. We're pretty happy with how it turned out, though."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley echoed Telesco's sentiment, as he mentioned how the team was able to add players who had proven production in their collegiate careers.

"What I liked about this draft is I felt like, going into the draft, that we have a really good team," Staley said. "I thought we were able to just draft players that we felt like fit what we're trying to join up with, create depth and competition at other positions. We didn't take any projections, these guys that we drafted, all seven of them, have proven college production. The production was there, the intangibles were there.

"I think, from a culture standpoint, they all have toughness, I think that these guys are all football players," Staley added. "It's going to create a lot within our locker room that, I think, is going to be really healthy, in terms of competition and fitting into a team that's already really good."

And while it's going to take some time to fully assess this draft class, NFL experts and analysts have their grades out on how they think the Chargers did in this year's draft.

Best Overall Pick: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (No. 21)

Grade: A+

"The Los Angeles Chargers needed to add speed on offense, and Quentin Johnston plays even faster than his timed speed (4.49 40-yard dash at TCU's Pro Day). He has been a polarizing prospect throughout the process, but he is incredibly explosive and is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. He has some head-scratching plays but even more that make you say "wow." The Chargers get the top receiver on our board. They are adding size to an already big room and a rare prospect with a high ceiling."

Grade: A-