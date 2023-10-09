Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Celebrate Latino Heritage Month with Jennifer Rojas

Oct 09, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Introducing Jennifer Rojas, our Vice President of Marketing Communications & Alumni Affairs!

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers.

As VP of Marketing Communications & Alumni Affairs, I am responsible for curating, promoting, and maintaining the organization's brand voice and image. Additionally, I develop and manage former player programs and events.

How did you get started?

My journey began by pitching small medical devices to trade magazines for a healthcare marketing firm.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Building relationships with people from different backgrounds.

Any advice for those trying to get a job in sports?

Develop strong writing skills and take advantage of internships offered in college sports information departments/professional sports teams.

