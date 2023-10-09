Celebrate Latino Heritage Month with Jennifer Rojas

Introducing Jennifer Rojas, our Vice President of Marketing Communications & Alumni Affairs!
Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers.
As VP of Marketing Communications & Alumni Affairs, I am responsible for curating, promoting, and maintaining the organization's brand voice and image. Additionally, I develop and manage former player programs and events.
How did you get started?
My journey began by pitching small medical devices to trade magazines for a healthcare marketing firm.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Building relationships with people from different backgrounds.
Any advice for those trying to get a job in sports?
Develop strong writing skills and take advantage of internships offered in college sports information departments/professional sports teams.
Bolt Up!
