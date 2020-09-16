Casey Hayward Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week 

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. today was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the league office. Previously an AFC Defensive Player of the Month recipient, the weekly honor is the first of Hayward's career.

Hayward, voted a captain for the first time in his career, led by example on Sunday, finishing with 12 tackles (all solo) and a pair of passes defensed. The performance made him the first defensive back since at least 2000 to have more than 10 solo tackles and two passes defensed on Kickoff Weekend.

The Vanderbilt product broke up a would-be touchdown pass to A.J. Green in the third quarter and his last tackle prevented a touchdown with less than 20 seconds remaining, preserving Los Angeles' three-point victory. Hayward is 10th player acquired by General Manager Tom Telesco to win player of the week honors.