Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

MMQB Praises Coach Staley

Jun 21, 2021 at 11:06 AM
210621-BB-CP

On the latest edition of the MMQB, Albert Breer noted how impressed he was with head coach Brandon Staley as the team wrapped up their offseason program last week. Below is what he wrote:

"I liked the vibe coming from Staley, the new Chargers coach, coming out of their offseason program.

He told me a story from the final day of the team's offseason program, on Wednesday, that I thought was interesting.

That morning, new acquisition Oday Aboushi was in the training room and saw Staley coming in. Staley knew Aboushi was headed to Jersey for the summer break, so he asked when he was flying out. "Twelve-thirty, coach," Aboushi responded, knowing they were wrapping up early, at a 11 a.m. "No pressure." As Staley explained to me after, "He said it like in a real subtle, just refreshing, joking way. And it's like O.K., hey, we're on to something here. From the relationship standpoint, I know that's not like a big thing, but it was a little thing today." And that, as Staley continued, reflected how things came together over the last few weeks of an offseason program that was modified after the coach negotiated work conditions with his players. (And maybe in part because they negotiated those conditions.)

"I would just say that when we joined up with these guys for this minicamp, when everyone was together, we felt like a team, it felt like a team," Staley said. "They're completely invested in what we're doing and how we're doing it, because they've been a big part of the process. And I think when you talk to our guys that's what they'll tell you, we've really done this together. And so I think that it's gone well, I know it's early and we haven't done anything, and I'm aware of all that, but I like what I see. I like how our team, our coaches, our players, the sports performance, I like how our team's coming together. And I think that we're going to set ourselves up for a really competitive training camp."

For what it's worth, and with that quarterback of theirs (check out last week's GamePlan on him), I think the Chargers are set up as one of the league's most interesting teams heading into the season."

Related Links

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Happy Birthday Antonio Gates!

The goat turns 41 today! 
news

Bolts Buzz: CBS Sports Rates Chargers Offseason

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked the "Top 10 NFL Offseasons By Team". 
news

Bolts Buzz: Bolts Biggest Fantasy Breakout Star?

Last week, Bleacher Report compiled a list of "Every NFL Team's Biggest Potential Fantasy Breakout Star in 2021".
news

Bolts Buzz: NFL Praises Chargers Offseason Decisions

Judy Battista of NFL.com recently compiled a list of "Eight NFL Teams That Did Right By Their QBs This Offseason".
news

Bolts Buzz: Who is the Chargers Most Surprising Rookie Gem?

Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of "Every NFL Team's 2021 Surprise Rookie Gem".
news

Bolts Buzz: Who is the Chargers Most Underappreciated Player?

Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com recently compiled a list of the league's "most underappreciated players" heading into the 2021 season
news

Bolts Buzz: Who is the Chargers Most Dangerous New Weapon?

Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of "Every NFL Team's Most Dangerous New Weapon in 2021".
news

Bolts Buzz: Chargers Voted Offseason Winner of AFC West

Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of "Offseason Winners" from each division in the NFL, giving the Bolts the crown of the AFC West.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Los Angeles Chargers Suite Experience

Chargers suites at the incredible new SoFi Stadium boast an exclusive setting to entertain clients, partners and friends. A world-class experience in sports and entertainment.
video

What Are Jon and Vinny Cooking Up at SoFi Stadium?

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen at SoFi Stadium as Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Learn More
Advertising