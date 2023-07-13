A Conversation With: Chargers Tight Ends Coach Kevin Koger

A little bit of a big-picture question here. Has the tight end position changed since you played it at Michigan a little over a decade ago? What's the evolution been there?

"It really all depends on what scheme or system you're in. In college, my time under Rich Rodriguez and time under Brady Hoke were different in terms of my job description. Rich Rod had the spread offense and Brady had a pro system. So I wasn't in-line blocking with Rich Rod but then was asked to do that a lot more when Brady came in. It's all about the system and your skillset and what you bring to the table. For us right now, look at Stone Smartt. He's a converted quarterback learning how to play tight end. So it's not fair to Stone for us to say, 'OK, go out there and block Khalil Mack every down.' That's not where his strength lies right now and that's fine. Tre' [McKitty] is going to do a lot more blocking than Stone can, that's just reality. Everybody wants to be able to do it all but that's tough. To have to block Khalil Mack on a run and then beat Derwin James, Jr., on a route and then pass block against Joey Bosa, that's tough. Being proficient at all three is tough and you work to do that. But guys are always going to have different skillsets but you also have to be realistic with where your value lies."

Kellen Moore talked earlier this offseason that he's not just going to necessarily bring the Dallas offense, which was tight-end heavy, and implement the whole thing here. It's more than he's going to focus on the skillset you mentioned and highlight those features. Have you seen that from him?

"Oh, yeah. Kellen's biggest thing is, 'Who's going to be in this spot?' He's so matchup-conscious and matchup-based, with the way his brain works and the way he sees football, that he wants to put guys in certain positions. Here's how he sees them getting used and what their skillsets are."

We'll get into your room a bit here. How do you see Gerald Everett in this offense? He obviously ended the year on a personal high note in the playoffs.