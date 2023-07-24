A Conversation With: Chargers Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier

Doug, you're our final coach in this series. Did you enjoy the summer break?

"I think in a transition year it's always big, especially with a family and spend a lot of time making sure everything is in line and organized. Obviously the summer time is a good time to spend with the family and the kids. Enjoyed it."

Your son Garrett is a quarterback at LSU. What's it been like for you to watch his career and be a proud dad?

"I'm proud of him and the way he's worked. It hasn't always been easy, as for anybody, and the amount of time and effort he's put in to getting himself to where he is, I'm very proud of him for that. Obviously you enjoy watching his process and what comes next for him from the time he started playing as a little guy to then you get into the middle school, then the high school level, now he's fortunate enough to get an opportunity to play at a place like LSU. It's been cool."

Do you guys talk ball at all?

"We do, we spend a lot of time and I have a son that will be a freshman this year so he's in the conversations, too. As a parent you have to spend time, too, because I also have a daughter so it can't always be about football, but there's a lot of dinnertime conversations and a lot of conversations around the house. As you know, having a young one, as they grow, finding their passion and what they're excited about. I never really cared that he played football, that's not important to me it's that all the kids find their passion and what they enjoy and then dive into it and go achieve as much as you can, put yourself out there a little bit. His happened to be football and I think with every kid they kind of find what their passions are. My wife's done a phenomenal job and we've always just tried to support what their passions were and help them achieve the best that they can."

Let's go back to your college playing career. You won the Walter Payton Award at Idaho in 1993. Do you have that trophy around?