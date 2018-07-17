2018 Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

Cole Hunt – The Chargers inked Hunt shortly after the draft ended, coveting the massive 6-7, 255-pound tight end. An honorable mention All-Big 12 pick a year ago, the TCU star is another tight end primarily known for his blocking abilities. He appeared in 27 career games with 17 starts at TCU, catching 12 passes for 124 yards.

Ben Johnson – The Kansas star signed with the Chargers after an impressive senior season with the Jayhawks. Johnson caught a career-best 30 passes for 363 yards last season, ending his collegiate career with 61 catches for 670 yards in 45 games.

Austin Roberts – An athletic product out of UCLA, Roberts signed with the Bolts as an undrafted free agent in late May. The 6-2, 230-pound tight end is known for his pass-catching prowess. He appeared in 10 games with three starts a year ago for the Bruins, catching 19 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, he played in 24 career games over three seasons at UCLA, totaling 35 receptions for 500 yards and three TDs.

We're Keeping Our Eye On…

Ricky Henne: This unit was already under a microscope during the offseason program following Hunter Henry's injury, but the scrutiny will be tenfold in training camp and preseason play. One tight end who stood out in the spring was Braedon Bowman, so I want to see how he handles himself when the pads come on. The tight end position is so physically demanding that it's difficult to accurately evaluate them in shells and shorts. Bowman certainly looks the part, and now it's time to see if he can be the all-around tight end the team hopes he can be.

Hayley Elwood: Get your popcorn ready because this is the battle to watch during training camp. While eyes will be on pretty much all the tight ends to see who will step up, I'm looking to see what Sean Culkin will do in his second year as a Charger. As an undrafted free agent, Culkin made the 53-man roster last season but was only active for two games. He certainly looks the part at TE, but can he capitalize on what he learned after spending a year in the Bolts' system and build on that in 2018? We'll find out.