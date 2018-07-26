10 Chargers to Watch at Training Camp

CB Jason Verrett – "Feeva" is one of the most talented cornerbacks in the game. Unfortunately, he's appeared in only five games the past two seasons (four in 2016, one in 2017) after a breakout Pro Bowl campaign in 2015. Verrett explained how he never felt like himself when working back from his 2016 knee injury, but that he finally feels like his old self. If that's the case, the wait has most definitely been worth it as there are few better at the position than number 22.

RB Justin Jackson – There are only two running backs on the Chargers roster with an NFL carry in Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. Thus, Jackson has an opportunity to carve out his niche in the running back rotation as a rookie. The team's seventh-round draft pick out of Northwestern ranks third-all time in the Big Ten with 6,289 rushing yards, good for the most in school history. The 6-0, 199-pounder scored 42 touchdowns in his career, and is just the ninth player in NCAA history to eclipse 1,000 yards all four years he played.

QB Geno Smith – Smith appears to be locked into a fierce battle with Cardale Jones to back up Philip Rivers. The veteran joined the Chargers on a one-year deal in early April after spending four years with the New York Jets and last season with the Giants. Smith boasts more experience than the other candidates behind Philip Rivers, starting 31 games over his career while throwing 29 touchdowns. He is fresh off an impressive spring in which he showed tremendous touch and accuracy.