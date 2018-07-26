Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Chargers to Watch at Training Camp

Jul 26, 2018 at 12:02 PM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

072618_10Players_CMS

With training camp on the horizon, we've previewed 10 of the most intriguing storylines to watch for when the Bolts kick things off on July 28.

Today, we'll look at 10 players you should keep an eye on at Chargers Camp.

QB Cardale Jones – You can excuse Jones if last year's training camp was a bit of a whirlwind as he joined the Bolts mere days before the start of camp. It took time to learn a new playbook and get on the same page as his teammates, which is why the Chargers have high hopes for the former Ohio State star heading into his second year in L.A. Jones boasts a unique skillset with impressive athleticism and a cannon arm to go along. Now the question is how he's putting it all together as he enters his third season in the NFL.

TE Braedon Bowman – Hunter Henry's injury was a blow to the Bolts. Now it's time to see who steps up. One candidate fans should know is Braedon Bowman, who spent all of 2017 on the team's practice squad. The 6-2, 240-pounder flashed during OTAs, showcasing his athleticism as a pass catcher as well as being stout as a blocker. Bowman was originally signed as an undrafted free agent of the New York Jets in 2016, and he appeared in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

WR Mike Williams – Last year's seventh overall pick will finally make his training camp debut when he takes the field at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Saturday. Williams has been upfront about how 2017 was a lost season, as a back injury kept him off the field from early May until early October. The 6-4, 220-pounder is a big-bodied target with a wide catch radius, so make sure to keep an eye on his development as well as his burgeoning rapport with Philip Rivers.

WR Artavis Scott – Just like Williams, Scott is another wideout from Clemson who initially joined the team in 2017. He spent last season on the Chargers' practice squad, and he looks to have made the most of it after a standout spring. Scott routinely earned praise from coaches and teammates, setting him up for the chance to make the 53-man roster this season. The 5-11, 195-pounder is a reliable playmaker as he still ranks as Clemson's all-time leader in career receptions with 245.

DE Isaac Rochell – Rochell is another player who earned a ton of praise this offseason. The team's seventh-round pick a year ago out of Notre Dame spent most of the season on the practice squad, but made an impact when on the active roster. After playing in the team's season opener, the 6-4, 280-pounder didn't see the field again until Week 16, when he sacked New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty. Rochell was impossible to miss this past spring, and now he'll look to keep it up heading into training camp.

LB Kyzir White – Pundits believe the Bolts may have hit the jackpot with White, their hard-hitting fourth-round pick out of West Virginia. The catch is that the 6-2, 218-pound rookie doesn't only have to adjust to the pro game…he has to adjust to a new position. White starred at safety for the Mountaineers, albeit their scheme was more of a safety/linebacker hybrid. Still, if he can get comfortable early, White might have a chance to contribute in 2018.

CB Jason Verrett – "Feeva" is one of the most talented cornerbacks in the game. Unfortunately, he's appeared in only five games the past two seasons (four in 2016, one in 2017) after a breakout Pro Bowl campaign in 2015. Verrett explained how he never felt like himself when working back from his 2016 knee injury, but that he finally feels like his old self. If that's the case, the wait has most definitely been worth it as there are few better at the position than number 22.

RB Justin Jackson – There are only two running backs on the Chargers roster with an NFL carry in Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. Thus, Jackson has an opportunity to carve out his niche in the running back rotation as a rookie. The team's seventh-round draft pick out of Northwestern ranks third-all time in the Big Ten with 6,289 rushing yards, good for the most in school history. The 6-0, 199-pounder scored 42 touchdowns in his career, and is just the ninth player in NCAA history to eclipse 1,000 yards all four years he played.

QB Geno Smith – Smith appears to be locked into a fierce battle with Cardale Jones to back up Philip Rivers. The veteran joined the Chargers on a one-year deal in early April after spending four years with the New York Jets and last season with the Giants. Smith boasts more experience than the other candidates behind Philip Rivers, starting 31 games over his career while throwing 29 touchdowns. He is fresh off an impressive spring in which he showed tremendous touch and accuracy.

S Derwin James – All eyes will naturally be on the Chargers' first round pick. For months, pundits have noted how he is the "steal of the draft" and a perfect fit for the Bolts. But that's all talk. Now it's time for James to go out and actually make those words a reality. It's important to remember that James is still a rookie who hasn't played in a single NFL game, so training camp will provide the best chance yet to see how far he's developed since joining the team. It'll also give us an opportunity to see which spot he's deployed in as he's capable of playing both free and strong safety.

MORE THINGS TO WATCH

Who Emerges as Kickoff Returner?

Forrest Lamp's Development

The Safety Rotation

Austin Ekeler's Encore

Jason Verrett's Return

The Kicker Battle

Mike Williams' Impact

Which Tight End Will Step Up?

Rookie Watch

Chargers Training Camp is kicking off soon! Click here for information on attending one of the 14 open practices between July 28 and August 23. Want to attend camp in style? Enter here for your chance to win a VIP camp experience for you and 10 friends, which includes a meet and greet with a player!

Meet the Chargers 90-Man Roster

Take a look at the entire Bolts roster leading into 2018 Preseason.

1 WR Justice Liggins
1 / 89

1 WR Justice Liggins

2 P Shane Tripucka
2 / 89

2 P Shane Tripucka

3 QB Geno Smith
3 / 89

3 QB Geno Smith

4 K Roberto Aguayo
4 / 89

4 K Roberto Aguayo

5 WR Nelson Spruce
5 / 89

5 WR Nelson Spruce

6 K Caleb Sturgis
6 / 89

6 K Caleb Sturgis

7 QB Cardale Jones
7 / 89

7 QB Cardale Jones

8 P Drew Kaser
8 / 89

8 P Drew Kaser

9 QB Nic Shimonek
9 / 89

9 QB Nic Shimonek

10 WR Artavis Scott
10 / 89

10 WR Artavis Scott

11 WR Geremy Davis
11 / 89

11 WR Geremy Davis

12 WR Travis Benjamin
12 / 89

12 WR Travis Benjamin

13 WR Keenan Allen
13 / 89

13 WR Keenan Allen

15 WR Andre Patton
14 / 89

15 WR Andre Patton

16 WR Tyrell Williams
15 / 89

16 WR Tyrell Williams

17 QB Philip Rivers
16 / 89

17 QB Philip Rivers

20 CB Desmond King
17 / 89

20 CB Desmond King

23-Richards
18 / 89
#23 CB Jeff Richards
24 CB Trevor Williams
19 / 89

24 CB Trevor Williams

25 S Rayshawn Jenkins
20 / 89

25 S Rayshawn Jenkins

26 CB Casey Hayward
21 / 89

26 CB Casey Hayward

28 RB Melvin Gordon III
22 / 89

28 RB Melvin Gordon III

29 CB Craig Mager
23 / 89

29 CB Craig Mager

30 RB Austin Ekeler
24 / 89

30 RB Austin Ekeler

31 S Adrian Phillips
25 / 89

31 S Adrian Phillips

32 RB Justin Jackson
26 / 89

32 RB Justin Jackson

33 S Derwin James
27 / 89

33 S Derwin James

34 FB Derek Watt
28 / 89

34 FB Derek Watt

35 DB Micah Hannemann
29 / 89

35 DB Micah Hannemann

Tony Dejak/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
35 RB Russell Hansbrough
30 / 89

35 RB Russell Hansbrough

36 CB Brandon Facyson
31 / 89

36 CB Brandon Facyson

37 S Jahleel Addae
32 / 89

37 S Jahleel Addae

38 CB B.J. Clay
33 / 89

38 CB B.J. Clay

38 RB Detrez Newsome
34 / 89

38 RB Detrez Newsome

39 DB Tony Brown
35 / 89

39 DB Tony Brown

40 FB Anthony Manzo-Lewis
36 / 89

40 FB Anthony Manzo-Lewis

41 CB Marcus Edmond
37 / 89

41 CB Marcus Edmond

41 WR Je'Ron Hamm
38 / 89

41 WR Je'Ron Hamm

Daniel Gluskoter
42 RB Terrell Watson
39 / 89

42 RB Terrell Watson

42 CB Channing Stribling
40 / 89

42 CB Channing Stribling

43 CB Michael Davis
41 / 89

43 CB Michael Davis

44 LB Kyzir White
42 / 89

44 LB Kyzir White

45 S A.J. Hendy
43 / 89

45 S A.J. Hendy

46 DE Chris Landrum
44 / 89

46 DE Chris Landrum

Alex Gallardo
47 LS Mike Windt
45 / 89

47 LS Mike Windt

48 LB Nick Dzubnar
46 / 89

48 LB Nick Dzubnar

50 ILB Hayes Pullard
47 / 89

50 ILB Hayes Pullard

51 OLB Kyle Emanuel
48 / 89

51 OLB Kyle Emanuel

52 LB Denzel Perryman
49 / 89

52 LB Denzel Perryman

53 C Mike Pouncey
50 / 89

53 C Mike Pouncey

54 DE Melvin Ingram III
51 / 89

54 DE Melvin Ingram III

57 OLB Jatavis Brown
52 / 89

57 OLB Jatavis Brown

58 LB Uchenna Nwosu
53 / 89

58 LB Uchenna Nwosu

59 LB D'Juan Hines
54 / 89

59 LB D'Juan Hines

61 C-G Scott Quessenberry
55 / 89

61 C-G Scott Quessenberry

62 OL Chris Durant
56 / 89

62 OL Chris Durant

64 C-G Cole Toner
57 / 89

64 C-G Cole Toner

65 OL Zack Golditch
58 / 89

65 OL Zack Golditch

66 G Dan Feeney
59 / 89

66 G Dan Feeney

67 G Brett Boyko
60 / 89

67 G Brett Boyko

68 T Trent Scott
61 / 89

68 T Trent Scott

69 T Sam Tevi
62 / 89

69 T Sam Tevi

70 DL Steven Richardson
63 / 89

70 DL Steven Richardson

71 NT Damion Square
64 / 89

71 NT Damion Square

72 T Joe Barksdale
65 / 89

72 T Joe Barksdale

73 C-G Spencer Pulley
66 / 89

73 C-G Spencer Pulley

74 G Erick Wren
67 / 89

74 G Erick Wren

Charlie Neibergall
75 G Michael Schofield III
68 / 89

75 G Michael Schofield III

76 T Russell Okung
69 / 89

76 T Russell Okung

77 G Forrest Lamp
70 / 89

77 G Forrest Lamp

78 DT Marcus Hardison
71 / 89

78 DT Marcus Hardison

Scott Boehm
80 TE Sean Culkin
72 / 89

80 TE Sean Culkin

81 WR Mike Williams
73 / 89

81 WR Mike Williams

82 TE Cole Hunt
74 / 89

82 TE Cole Hunt

83 TE Braedon Bowman
75 / 89

83 TE Braedon Bowman

84 WR Dylan Cantrell
76 / 89

84 WR Dylan Cantrell

87 TE Ben Johnson
77 / 89

87 TE Ben Johnson

88 TE Virgil Green
78 / 89

88 TE Virgil Green

89 WR J.J. Jones
79 / 89

89 WR J.J. Jones

90 DE Whitney Richardson
80 / 89

90 DE Whitney Richardson

91 DL Justin Jones
81 / 89

91 DL Justin Jones

92 NT Brandon Mebane
82 / 89

92 NT Brandon Mebane

93 DE Darius Philon
83 / 89

93 DE Darius Philon

94 DT Corey Liuget
84 / 89

94 DT Corey Liuget

95 DL Bijhon Jackson
85 / 89

95 DL Bijhon Jackson

96 LB Kyle Coleman
86 / 89

96 LB Kyle Coleman

Ryan Kang
97 DE Patrick Afriyie
87 / 89

97 DE Patrick Afriyie

98 DE Isaac Rochell
88 / 89

98 DE Isaac Rochell

99 DE Joey Bosa
89 / 89

99 DE Joey Bosa

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Submit Your Questions for Chargers Mailbag

Ask Ricky Henne anything that is on your mind about the Bolts!
news

Practice Report: Top Takeaways from First Day of Chargers Camp

The Chargers Camp practice report is your one-stop shop for top plays, quotes, notes and more each day throughout the summer.
news

Mike Williams Makes Training Camp Debut

The second-year receiver missed all of camp last season.
news

Heartbroken Teammates React to Jason Verrett's Achilles Injury

"We'll be praying for him and we'll be out there for him."
news

Jason Verrett Suffers Torn Achilles Tendon

The cornerback will receive further testing on Saturday.
news

Win A VIP Chargers Camp Experience

Enter today to attend camp in style.
news

Tom Telesco Opens Up on Eve of Training Camp

Telesco shared insight on the state of the team before the start of camp.
news

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila Using Personal Experience to Create "Parkour 4 Parkinson's"

Gbaja-Biamila has become an advocate for raising awareness about the disease after his father was diagnosed.
news

2018 Training Camp Preview: Safeties

As we near the start of training camp on July 28, we'll preview each position for the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

10 Things to Watch: Rookie Watch

With training camp on the horizon, we'll preview 10 of the most intriguing storylines to watch for when the Bolts kick things off on July 28.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's Five Chargers to Keep an Eye on at Training Camp

The Chargers' radio color analyst weighs in with five Bolts to watch at training camp.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
Latest News
Advertising