2018 Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

Nick Shimonek – The battle for the Bolts' number two quarterback figures to come down to Jones and Smith. However, fans shouldn't discount Nic Shimonek. Signed as an undrafted free agent in May out of Texas Tech, the 6-3, 225-pound quarterback showed potential throughout the Chargers' offseason program. Shimonek was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football last season, completing 328 of 493 passes (66.5 percent) for 3,963 yards and 33 touchdowns.

We're Keeping Our Eye On…

Ricky Henne: When you come out to Jack Hammett Sports Complex for training camp, you better pay close attention to the battle to back up Philip Rivers. QB competitions are always fun, and this year's should be a doozy between Cardale Jones and Geno Smith. While Jones may be the sexier name due to his untapped potential, I can't wait to see Geno Smith. I was very impressed by his accuracy. I've seen a number of quarterbacks over the past seven years on the practice field, and after watching him this offseason, I'd put Smith's accuracy right up there with any of them. Of course, there's a big difference between throwing the ball in the offseason program and doing so in padded practices and preseason play when the live bullets fly. So for that reason, I'll be watching the former Jet and Giant on each and every snap.

Hayley Elwood: For the first time in a few years, the Chargers' backup quarterback position is a big question mark heading into the season. I think you can make a case to keep your eyes on either Cardale Jones or Geno Smith, but I'm going to take Jones because I'm interested to see how he's developed with a full regular season and offseason as a Charger now under his belt. Although he saw preseason action last year, he was signed just days before training camp and was essentially thrown into the fire. But now with being in the QB room for a year, I'm curious if he can nab the backup spot, or if it's Geno Smith's for the taking.

Chris Hayre: Geno Smith and Cardale Jones. Head Coach Anthony Lynn is familiar with both players from his prior stops at the Jets and Bills. While Jones has been in Los Angeles longer, Smith has the advantage in experience with 31 career NFL starts. This is perhaps the most important position battle in all of camp because of the responsibility that comes with winning the job. Recent history points to Nick Foles leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win and Case Keenum taking the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game – both in backup roles. Smith and Jones will need to show a consistent ability to move the offense during training camp practices and in preseason games. The competition is wide open.