Tom Telesco Opens Up on Eve of Training Camp

A Big Camp for Mike Williams – It's a fresh start for Mike Williams, the seventh-overall pick who missed out on last offseason after tweaking his back. Not only that, he didn't return to the fold until Week 6 in what amounted to a lost season for the wide receiver. Thus, Williams has as much to gain as anyone from this year's camp.

"Last year is last year, but we're looking for him to step up and contribute this year. That's why we took him. He had a relatively full offseason program this year which is really important for every young player, but certainly for a receiver. It's going to be a big training camp since it's his first training camp."

Verrett Ready to Roll – There was no better sight this offseason than seeing number 22 back in the fold. Not only that, but "Feeva" looked like his old self after missing all but five games over the past two years. It sounds like there won't be any limitations on Verrett as Telesco admitted the team was extra cautious during the offseason.

"He was healthy in the offseason program and we were probably more cautious than we had to be. We probably held him back, and he probably wanted to do a lot more. We tried to gently ramp him up, just on volume. But he's a competitive player. He's full go. He wants to be full go. If you're going to play football, you've got to play full go."

A Rivers Pitch Count – With Philip Rivers entering his 15th season, it's natural that the veteran might receive some days off in order to conserve his arm. Telesco admitted that may come into play, although number 17 will likely fight it tooth and nail since he's such a competitor.

"We're cognizant of it. We do monitor it. We do it in the offseason program, but he's the type of guy you can trust to let us know when he needs to take a couple off. We can pretty much trust him, but it is something we look at….He's smart though. That's the perfect combination. He wants to work every day. If you do ask him to take a day off, he's going to fight it a little bit, which is great, but in the end, he'll listen. In the end, he's smart enough to know when too much is too much. Usually all the great ones do."

Tuning Out the Hype – The Bolts are a trendy pick to go far this year, and it's easy to see why when you take a look at the roster and the way they finished 2017. Still, talent on paper is one thing. Telesco insisted the team is tuning out the noise as they haven't accomplished anything just yet.