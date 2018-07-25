Daniel Jeremiah's Five Chargers to Keep an Eye on at Training Camp

We're merely days away from the start of training camp as the Los Angeles Chargers take the field at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Saturday.
As always, there are several storylines and players you should pay particular attention to when you come out to practice.
Earlier this week, Matt "Money" Smith weighed in with his top five Chargers to keep an eye on. Today, the Bolts' new radio color analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, offers his five players to watch.
Jason Verrett
The Chargers have an embarrassment of riches at the cornerback position. I'm excited to see if Verrett can return to form after missing so much time. He's an elite talent when he's 100 percent.
Mike Williams
I'm excited to see a healthy Mike Williams get incorporated into this offense. He offers tremendous value on third down and in the red zone.
Derwin James
Derwin James was the steal of the 2018 draft. He's a perfect fit in this defense and I'm excited to watch him in one-on-ones during camp.
Forrest Lamp
A healthy Forrest Lamp will provide a big upgrade at guard for the Chargers. His combination of athleticism and physicality will be fun to watch.
Virgil Green
The offseason injury to Hunter Henry was devastating. He was poised for a monster year. Virgil Green is an excellent blocker, but he'll be needed in the passing attack. I'm anxious to see how quickly he can get on the same page as Philip Rivers.
