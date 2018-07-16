2018 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

Andre Patton – The former Rutgers star is another wideout who spent all of last season on the practice squad. The 6-2, 200-pound wide receiver notched 90 receptions in 44 collegiate games for 1,164 yards and 10 touchdowns. He caught 33 passes for 460 yards as a senior for the Scarlet Knights, leading the team with five touchdown catches which also ranked ninth in the Big Ten.

Justice Liggins – Signed after an impressive performance as a non-roster invitee at rookie minicamp, Liggins caught 102 passes for 1,166 yards and eight touchdowns in 36 career games at Stephen F. Austin. The 6-1, 209-pound Liggins spent the 2017 preseason with the Indianapolis Colts.

Nelson Spruce – An L.A. native, the Chargers signed the 6-1, 210-pounder in mid-May. Spruce entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Rams in 2016, spending the first nine weeks on their active roster before being placed on the reserve/injured list. He's also spent time with the Bears and Chiefs.

J.J. Jones – Jones possess blazing speed that makes him a playmaker both on offense and special teams. The 5-10, 173-pounder has a knack for the chunk play, recording a catch of at least 25 yards in four games a year ago for West Georgia.

We're Keeping Our Eye On…

Ricky Henne: The Bolts are loaded at wide receiver, but I think Artavis Scott has a chance to crack the rotation. I actually thought he was the most impressive wideout all spring here at Hoag Performance Center. Head Coach Anthony Lynn went out of his way to praise Scott on several occasions as the former Clemson star made the spectacular catch look routine. The big question is whether he can continue that level of success when the pads come on and when he goes up against other teams come the preseason. If he can, I think he has a good chance to force his way onto the team's 53-man roster.

Hayley Elwood: This is one of the most crowded rooms on the roster, but I'm keeping a close watch on Dylan Cantrell. Selected in the sixth round, Cantrell is a big-bodied receiver with good ball skills. WR Coach Phil McGeoghan said Cantrell had the most reps of any player at the receiver position in the spring. Will that keep rolling in training camp? Time will tell, but it will be interesting to see how he can work his way into the lineup.

Chris Hayre: Now fully healthy, Mike Williams has all the tools for a breakout season. Fans coming to training camp practices will want to keep a close eye on the Bolts' offense inside the 20. In Williams' final year at Clemson, 10 of his 11 touchdowns came in the red zone. Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates combined for 23 red zone targets last season. It's a safe bet that the 6-4, 220-pound Williams should receive a bulk of those looks in 2018.