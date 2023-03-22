Where are the Chargers in Recent Power Rankings?

The moves the Bolts have made so far in free agency should pay dividends in 2023.

Fox posted a career-high 6.5 sacks and was an integral part of a Chargers defensive line in 2022 that saw a lot of moving pieces due to injury. Pipkins, who was a Bolts 2019 third-round pick, played well at right tackle last season while battling through a knee injury, while Scott saw success with a Chargers special teams unit that ranked among one of the league's best.

The lone outside addition, Kendricks, will bring a veteran presence to the middle of the Bolts defense and a player who always finds his way to the ball. Kendrick's pass coverage and run defense will be a welcome addition for the Bolts in 2023.

A lot of time is left for moves to be made, including after the draft depending on how the roster shakes out. But as of now, the Chargers continue to come in around the same as they did at the end of the season, including with Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller, who had the team at No. 9.

Miller wrote: