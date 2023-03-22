Where are the Chargers in Recent Power Rankings?

The first week of NFL free agency is over, as some of the bigger names across the league have either returned to their teams or found a new home. While the first week is what catches the most headlines, but the roster building for 2023 is far from over.
The Bolts have added All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks but hav mostly made in-house moves by keeping players such as Trey Pipkins III, Morgan Fox, JK Scott, Cameron Dicker and others.
It's been a quieter offseason compared to a year ago, but Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr believes that is a result of last year's splashy moves.
Orr is still high on the Bolts as he has them at No. 11 in his latest free agency power rankings.
Orr wrote:
The Chargers were quiet in the opening of free agency, as we predicted, content with the upgrades they made a season ago (and the addition of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks).
NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus had the Chargers slotted slightly higher at No. 8, the same position he had the team in his post-Super Bowl rankings. The staff at the Score felt similarly, as the Bolts ranked in the same spot at No. 8.
The moves the Bolts have made so far in free agency should pay dividends in 2023.
Fox posted a career-high 6.5 sacks and was an integral part of a Chargers defensive line in 2022 that saw a lot of moving pieces due to injury. Pipkins, who was a Bolts 2019 third-round pick, played well at right tackle last season while battling through a knee injury, while Scott saw success with a Chargers special teams unit that ranked among one of the league's best.
The lone outside addition, Kendricks, will bring a veteran presence to the middle of the Bolts defense and a player who always finds his way to the ball. Kendrick's pass coverage and run defense will be a welcome addition for the Bolts in 2023.
A lot of time is left for moves to be made, including after the draft depending on how the roster shakes out. But as of now, the Chargers continue to come in around the same as they did at the end of the season, including with Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller, who had the team at No. 9.
Miller wrote:
The Los Angeles Chargers return Trey Pipkins to the roster next season while adding Eric Kendricks… Adding offensive coordinator Kellen Moore should help the Chargers' offense, but if Los Angeles loses too many pieces during the offseason, they could find trouble overcoming sore spots on the roster.
