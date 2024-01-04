Week 18 Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs?

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 18 divisional game between the Chargers and the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Ali Bhanpuri
|NFL.com
|Chiefs
|Tom Blair
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Brooke Cersosimo
|NFL.com
|Chiefs
|Gennaro Filice
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Dan Parr
|NFL.com
|Chargers
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Chargers
|Chris Simms
|Pro Football Talk
|Chiefs
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Claire Kuwana
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Gilberto Manzano
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Matt Verderame
|The MMQB
|Chargers
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Austin Mock
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Chad Graff
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Ben Standig
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Zak Keefer
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Larry Holder
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Michael-Shawn Dugar
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Mark Kaboly
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Tashan Reed
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Nick Kosmider
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Zack Rosenblatt
|The Athletic
|Chiefs
|Zac Jackson
|The Athletic
|Chargers
|Josh Kendall
|The Athletic
|Chargers
