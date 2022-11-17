Week 11 Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs?

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 11 Sunday Night Football game between the Chargers and the Chiefs.
|Media Member
|Publication
|Pick
|Gregg Rosenthal
|NFL.com
|Chiefs
|Mike Florio
|Pro Football Talk
|Chiefs
|Michael David Smith
|Pro Football Talk
|Chiefs
|NFL Staff
|Bleacher Report
|Chiefs
|Albert Breer
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Mitch Goldich
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Gary Gramling
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Conor Orr
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|John Pluym
|The MMQB
|Chiefs
|Pete Prisco
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Jason La Canfora
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Will Brinson
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Jared Dubin
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Ryan Wilson
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|John Breech
|CBS Sports
|Chiefs
|Stephania Bell
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Matt Bowen
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Mike Clay
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Jeremy Fowler
|ESPN
|Chargers
|Domonique Foxworth
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Dan Graziano
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Jason Reid
|ESPN
|Chiefs
|Seth Wickersham
|ESPN
|Chiefs
