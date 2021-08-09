Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Top Quotes From Chargers Fan Fest: Bolts Feel the Energy in SoFi Stadium

Aug 08, 2021 at 07:34 PM
210809-Audi
Mike Nowak

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Fan Fest, where fans got to cheer on the Chargers for the very first time at SoFi Stadium.

"The atmosphere jumped out to me right away. There are a lot of our fans here that were waiting to see us. When we got here, there was just a buzz around here with the concert, then you get in here for pregame and there's people here waiting for you. I felt like that made it feel a lot different for our guys. That level of focus, that level of energy, kind of got our guys going right away. I'm so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. It was so different than last year. That adjustment is real. I'm so glad that our operation kind of got going here. I think that you saw the guys perform well today in front of our fans." – Head coach Brandon Staley

"It was a lot of fun. We had a great time. It was just good to be back out there and, thank you to all of the fans that showed up and supported. It's just good to be back to playing football. [Having the fans present] means everything to us, to see them line up and support us." – QB Justin Herbert

Related Links

"Coming out of college, we didn't have fans last year at my school. I've heard a lot about the 'Bolt Fam' and they did not disappoint today! They were loud, it felt like it was a home game and we appreciate these fans because at the end of the day, they make our job easier with their support. Bolt Fam, I love you!" – OLB Chris Rumph

"It's been pretty incredible just to feel the energy of what the potential can be. Having fans out here today was pretty special just to hear them cheering and getting so excited about the Chargers' [season being here.] We're really excited to get this thing going." – RB Austin Ekeler

"It's an incredible feeling having the fans here. The stadium is beautiful but having them out here meant everything. Even for a practice, it was loud, people were chanting names, it was amazing.  The energy was fantastic, especially for a day like today." – LT Rashawn Slater

"It was lit! it was good vibes. There was a lot of energy here with the fans here for the first time. We put on a little show for them and it was fun." – WR Mike Williams

"It was great. We felt the energy from the fans and everyone who was excited to come in here and watch a live practice. We fed off the energy they brought which helped us get energized for practice." – G Matt Feiler

"It felt good to be out here, having the fans ... It was good to have all the fans out here — they create an atmosphere that we need." S Derwin James

"It's exciting for fans to finally be here. We got a glimpse of what the energy's going to be like for the next [several] years and it was really cool. It was fun to be a part of – get a chance to do this – and we're out here competing. It was awesome." – RB Joshua Kelley

"It's totally new – doesn't feel the same, doesn't look the same. It's amazing. It's why we come out here. It's why we love playing this game so much; why we sacrifice and work so hard. It was amazing. The energy, it was electric. I love it." – WR Jalen Guyton

"I came out here for pregame to walk around and take it all in, and it's awesome. Especially coming out and it not even being full right now, it's was still loud … so, it was awesome. I'm excited to be here." – TE Tre' McKitty

"It just gave a lot more energy to the team. Just seeing the fans – just seeing Bolt Nation yelling, screaming – it just brings more excitement to the team and more energy to the team to get us going because fans are a big part of this game." – WR K.J. Hill

Top Photos of the Bolts at SoFi for Fan Fest

For the 10th practice of Training Camp the Chargers shifted venues to SoFi Stadium for a Fan Fest scrimmage.

1LAC7854
1 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9747
2 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9786
3 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9990
4 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9719
5 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9697
6 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9894
7 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9666
8 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9601
9 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9683
10 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9626
11 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9606
12 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9665
13 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9418
14 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9624
15 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9521
16 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9601-2
17 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9589
18 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9537
19 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9255
20 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9505
21 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9379
22 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9334
23 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9407
24 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9358
25 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9192
26 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9178
27 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9015
28 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9077
29 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9153
30 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8973
31 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9043
32 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8889
33 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC9053
34 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8714
35 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8910
36 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8754
37 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8770
38 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8863
39 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8635
40 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8548
41 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8559
42 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8504
43 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8488
44 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC8521
45 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0413
46 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0485
47 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0469
48 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0464
49 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0503
50 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0385
51 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0447
52 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0198
53 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0283
54 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0333
55 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0305
56 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0342
57 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0310
58 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0299
59 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0156
60 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0267
61 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8852
62 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0221
63 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0179
64 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0138
65 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0100
66 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8678
67 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3LAC0098
68 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8843
69 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8835
70 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8933
71 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8814
72 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8675
73 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8605
74 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8600
75 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8555
76 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8401
77 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8429
78 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8160
79 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8199
80 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8195
81 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8054
82 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8016
83 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7823
84 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8028
85 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC8048
86 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7862
87 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7812
88 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7828
89 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7885
90 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7771
91 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7803
92 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7757
93 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7736
94 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7720
95 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7637
96 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7696
97 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7712
98 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7601
99 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7619
100 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7632
101 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7616
102 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7531
103 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7627
104 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7506
105 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7612
106 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7499
107 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7521
108 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7496
109 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7489
110 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7493
111 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7502
112 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7494
113 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7497
114 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7486
115 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7492
116 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7488
117 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7485
118 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7480
119 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7473
120 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7476
121 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7482
122 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7475
123 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7479
124 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7464
125 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7471
126 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8441
127 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7467
128 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8495
129 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8318
130 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2LAC7462
131 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8479
132 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8254
133 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8313
134 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8301
135 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8286
136 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8084
137 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8179
138 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8140
139 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8077
140 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7987
141 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7893-2
142 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8047
143 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7881
144 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7999
145 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC8036
146 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7980
147 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7893
148 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7877
149 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7870
150 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7862
151 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7864
152 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7863
153 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7850
154 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC7856
155 / 155
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Behind the Scenes in the SoFi Stadium Control Room

Check out the place that controls the most spectacular video board in sports.
news

SoFi Stadium By the Numbers

Key numbers associated with the most spectacular stadium ever built.
news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

From Our Partners

news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Latest News
Advertising