Tom Telesco Joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to Talk Chargers New Additions

Last Friday, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco appeared on 'The Pat McAfee Show' to discuss the team's latest additions they acquired during the first week of free agency.
Telesco talked about how the trade for outside linebacker Khalil Mack went down and gave insight into the life of being a general manager in the NFL during free agency.
The GM also shared what it was like working with head coach Brandon Staley for their first full season together and what he expects from quarterback Justin Herbert in 2022.
Take a look at the full 30-minute interview below:
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.