"The Today Show" Spotlights Amazing Quentin Johnston Story

But what Johnston didn't know is that he would have an opportunity to tell that to his mother face to face, as she surprised Johnston in the interview room in a heartwarming moment.

"What's going on? I didn't know y'all were going to do all this," a surprised Johnston said with a laugh.

"Well thank you, let me say it to your face," Johnston told his mother. "I appreciate you for everything that you've done for me."

His mother remembered the moment when Johnston surprised her with the news, something that took a bit of back and forth.

"I was shocked, I was scared, I was nervous, I was happy, all of that stuff," Sherry Johnston said.

She later added: "I fought him for a minute because I really was not ready to retire."

But in the end, she did in fact retire back in June, as Johnston made one of the best moments of his life even better by recognizing his mom for all she has done for him with something he's wanted to do his entire life.

Now, his mother gets to watch Johnston live out his dreams in the powder blues.

"It was crazy," Sherry Johnston said about watching Johnston play with the Chargers for the first time. "All of a sudden, they played that [NFL music], you know that football thing.

She added: "And I looked down and I said, my baby is in the NFL."