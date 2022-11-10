4 Chargers Highlighted on The Athletic's Midseason All-Rookie Team 

When the Chargers narrowed down their initial 53-man roster after training camp, all eight players from their 2022 draft class made the final cut.

Fast forward halfway through the season, the Bolts have gotten some crucial contributions from all of their rookies in one way or another. However, none have been bigger than the performance of some of the members of the offensive line.

Guard Zion Johnson, the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was brought in to secure the interior of the offensive line and reinforce the right side next to center Corey Linsley.

Johnson has done just that and more, as his play was recognized by The Athletic on their Midseason NFL All-Rookie Team.

Johnson has started every game this season for the Bolts and has yet to give up a sack while consistently giving the team a nice push in the run game.

The Athletic wrote: