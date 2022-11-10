4 Chargers Highlighted on The Athletic's Midseason All-Rookie Team 

When the Chargers narrowed down their initial 53-man roster after training camp, all eight players from their 2022 draft class made the final cut.
Fast forward halfway through the season, the Bolts have gotten some crucial contributions from all of their rookies in one way or another. However, none have been bigger than the performance of some of the members of the offensive line.
Guard Zion Johnson, the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was brought in to secure the interior of the offensive line and reinforce the right side next to center Corey Linsley.
Johnson has done just that and more, as his play was recognized by The Athletic on their Midseason NFL All-Rookie Team.
Johnson has started every game this season for the Bolts and has yet to give up a sack while consistently giving the team a nice push in the run game.
The Athletic wrote:
Excluding a nightmare game against the Broncos in Week 6, Johnson, perhaps the most consistent rookie run blocker, has zero sacks allowed and zero penalties in his other seven starts.
Johnson wasn't the only offensive lineman on the Bolts to receive recognition for his play this year.
Jamaree Salyer, who was a sixth-round pick in the draft, was brought along as a guard throughout the offseason. But when Pro-Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a bicep injury in Week 3, Salyer was inserted into that position — one he was familiar with from his time at the University of Georgia.
Salyer has impressed, as the rookie guard has logged 253 blocking snaps and has yet to allow a sack this year. Salyer is also Pro Football Focus' highest graded rookie offensive lineman and was an honorable mention on The Athletic's All-Rookie Team.
They wrote:
Jamaree Salyer also could have made the cut. Since taking over for Rashawn Slater, he has been outstanding (zero sacks allowed).
Defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia was another honorable mention, as the fifth-round pick out of UCLA has been good in the interior. Ogbonnia has played his fair share of snaps this year so far, including 46 percent of the defensive snaps last week against the Falcons.
The final Chargers player to be mentioned in the All-Rookie team was a player who, while not drafted by the Bolts, was as important as anyone in Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Rookie Kicker Cameron Dicker made both of his extra points and field goals on the way to AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Dicker was an honorable mention on The Athletic's list.
The Athletic wrote:
We might be hearing more from Cameron Dicker over the season's second half. He's 4-for-4 on field this season, split between two teams (Eagles and Chargers). He booted the score-tying and game-winning field goals for Los Angeles on Sunday.
