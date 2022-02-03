Chargers Name Ryan Ficken Special Teams Coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the addition of Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken to Head Coach Brandon Staley's coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season. He returns to The City of Angels, where he got his start in coaching as a defensive assistant (2004-05) and offensive assistant (2006) at UCLA.

A 15-season NFL coaching veteran, Ficken spent his entire NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, serving as the team's special teams coordinator in 2021 after assisting with the unit for the previous eight seasons. He orchestrated a special teams unit that led the NFC in kickoff return average and coached kicker Greg Joseph to lead the conference with 33 made field goals, while wide receiver Kene Nwangwu led the NFL with two kickoff return touchdowns.

Ficken coached Cordarrelle Patterson to league-wide recognition, including a pair of Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro selections from The Associated Press. Since moving to special teams in 2013, he helped five different players earn NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, including Nwangwu this year in Week 9.

Before serving as the assistant special teams coach from 2013-20, Ficken spent four years (2009-12) as the Minnesota's assistant wide receivers coach. His first season at the position saw Sidney Rice and Percy Harvin III named as Pro Bowlers and Harvin earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.