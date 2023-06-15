Who is Pro Football Focus' No. 1 Safety in the NFL?

Derwin James, Jr., has been a game-changer since the minute he stepped onto the field as a rookie.

The Chargers safety, now entering his sixth year in the league, continued his high-level play in 2022 on the way to earning Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

James does it all for the Chargers defense, whether it's on the field or in the locker room as a team captain, and recently received high praise from from Pro Football Focus.

No one brings more to the table as a safety than the Bolts star, who was tabbed as the league's No. 1 player at his position by PFF's Dalton Wasserman in his safety rankings.

Wasserman noted that James' ability to do just about everything on defense is what separates him from the rest of the league. He wrote: