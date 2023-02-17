PFF Tabs Michael Davis as Bolts Most Improved Player in 2022 

In 2022, Davis extended his streak to three consecutive seasons with at least 10 passes defensed. He also nabbed an interception and his first career sack, as well as having the fourth-most total tackles on the team.

Davis was one of the many big players to step up in 2022, and it was something Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco noted in his year-end press conference, as he praised Davis' season improvement and much-needed play this season.

"I don't like to single out players, but I couldn't be more proud of a player and how he played this year, from the start of OTAs to now, and how he handled this situation," Telesco said.

"When there is a coaching change and a scheme change, things just don't happen overnight, and he just kept working at it," Telesco later added. "He got his opportunity this year and he just played lights out for us. Without how we played, I don't know if we would have had 10 wins this year. He's just so competitive on the football. He is just a rock-solid player for us. I am really proud of how he handled the whole offseason, the regular season.