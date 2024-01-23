Tuipulotu, Davis Named to PFWA 2023 All-Rookie Team

A pair of Chargers rookies were recognized Tuesday following standout debut seasons.

Outside linebacker Tuil Tuipulotu and punt returner Derius Davis were selected to the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA)'s 2023 All-Rookie team. The Bolts were one of seven teams in the NFL to have multiple players voted onto the list that was made of 27 rookies from 17 teams.

Tuipulotu, the Chargers second-round pick, was relied upon heavily in his rookie year as injuries struck the Bolts defense.

And the rookie delivered, playing in all 17 games (11 starts) and logging the seventh-most defensive snaps on the Bolts.

The 54th overall pick notched 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 12 quarterback hits in his rookie season. He was also second among rookie edge rushers with 51 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

Tuipulotu was impressive rushing the passer as a rookie, but he also shined as a run defender in his first year.

He would finish the regular season with 37 tackles on run plays and 29 run stops according to PFF, both of which led all rookie edge rushers.