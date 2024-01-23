Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tuipulotu, Davis Named to PFWA 2023 All-Rookie Team

Jan 23, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

240123_BoltsBuzz

A pair of Chargers rookies were recognized Tuesday following standout debut seasons.

Outside linebacker Tuil Tuipulotu and punt returner Derius Davis were selected to the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA)'s 2023 All-Rookie team. The Bolts were one of seven teams in the NFL to have multiple players voted onto the list that was made of 27 rookies from 17 teams.

Tuipulotu, the Chargers second-round pick, was relied upon heavily in his rookie year as injuries struck the Bolts defense.

And the rookie delivered, playing in all 17 games (11 starts) and logging the seventh-most defensive snaps on the Bolts.

The 54th overall pick notched 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 12 quarterback hits in his rookie season. He was also second among rookie edge rushers with 51 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

Tuipulotu was impressive rushing the passer as a rookie, but he also shined as a run defender in his first year.

He would finish the regular season with 37 tackles on run plays and 29 run stops according to PFF, both of which led all rookie edge rushers.

"I think I exceeded my expectations, but I didn't play as well as I could've played," Tuipulotu said about his rookie season in early January. "I didn't think I was going to play as much this year than I have, but I also think I could've played way better than what I put out this year."

For Davis, the accolades continue to roll in after a stellar rookie season returning punts.

The Chargers fourth-round pick was also named AP Second-Team All-Pro and an All-Pro Punt Returner in the NFLPA's Players' All-Pro Team earlier in the month after his explosive debut campaign.

He returned 24 punts for 385 yards, good for second-most in the NFL and ranked first among qualified leaders with an average of 16.0 yards per punt return.

Davis would go on to win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the first time in his career following his performance in Week 9 where he weaved his way through the Jets punt coverage unit for a return touchdown.

He became the first Chargers returner to win the accolade since 2018 and was the first Bolts rookie returner to be recognized with the award since 2000.

"Like I said, I give credit to those guys out there blocking for me because I feel like my job is the easiest job," Davis said about his rookie season earlier in the month. "The hardest job is just to go out there and block for that long. I give credit to those guys."

To view PFWA's 2023 All-Rookie Team, click here.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 5?

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

NFL Players Vote Derius Davis as All-Pro Punt Returner for 2023 Season

The Chargers rookie was recognized by his peers as the league's top punt returner this past season
news

Why the Chargers Have the NFL's No. 1 Head Coach Opening

Pundits from around the league believe the Bolts have the league's top vacancy at head coach
news

Week 18 Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 18 AFC West matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 18 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 18 season finale against the Chiefs
news

Week 17 Game Picks: Chargers or Broncos?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 17 AFC West matchup between the Chargers and Broncos
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 17 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 17 road AFC West matchup against the Broncos
news

Week 16 Game Picks: Chargers or Bills?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 16 AFC primetime matchup between the Chargers and Bills
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 16 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 16 primetime AFC matchup against the Bills
news

Week 15 Game Picks: Chargers or Raiders?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 15 AFC West primetime matchup between the Chargers and Raiders
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 15 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 15 primetime divisional matchup against the Raiders

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising