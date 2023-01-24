Johnson, Dicker Named to PFWA 2022 All-Rookie Team

A pair of Chargers players received some recognition on Tuesday following their debut seasons.

Guard Zion Johnson and kicker Cameron Dicker were the two Bolts rookies that were recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America on their 2022 All-Rookie Team.

Johnson, the Chargers 2022 first-round pick, hit the ground running in his rookie campaign starting at right guard.

In a year where the Bolts offensive line battled injuries, Johnson was a consistent figure, starting all 17 games on the interior. He missed only eight offensive snaps the entire season, finishing with 1,184, which led all rookies.

"Zion, really happy [with him]," Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said during his season-ending press conference last week. "He had his ups and downs like a rookie offensive lineman is going to have."